Beyonce And Jay Z Sent Hilarious Picture Of Twins – Rumi & Sir – To Loved Ones: Report

A picture of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins have been sent out to close family and friends. It is hilarious and cute.

A source close to the Carters said the couple is thrilled that the babies – Rumi and Sir – are finally home.

The fraternal twins, born sometime in the second of week of June, were kept in the hospital for observation due to jaundice.

The good news is that people in contact with the power couple have spoken to the media to say the babies are doing fine.

The parents are both thrilled and exhausted since Rumi and her brother, Sir, arrived home.

Despite having an army of nannies and assistants to help them, as he was with Blue Ivy, Jay-Z is a hands-on father who has been by Beyonce’s side every step of the way.

Jay-Z, who recently broke the Internet with his “4:44” album, has been handling diaper duty and often feeds the babies.

The tipster told a well know publication: “The twins are doing really well, but they do tend to get very upset tummies after feeding time.It happens with preemies a lot and is nothing to worry about, but it is still super stressful. And once one of them starts to cry the other one starts up.”

According to the close family friend, little Rumi and Sir have been showing Jay-Z the meaning of double trouble.

Beyonce took a photo of Jay-Z looking tired with the twins crying in his arms and sent it to the people in their entourage – minus Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, of course.

The spy said: “There’s a picture Beyonce has been sending around to her friends of Jay holding the twins and both babies are crying, and he has got this look on his face like ‘help me.’ He is always so in control and cool, Beyonce thinks it is hilarious to see how these babies are whooping his butt already.”

A person, who could have received such a special photo, is Sean Combs.

The business mogul, a father of six, who has twin daughters named D’Lila Star and Jessie, recently spoke about the Carter babies saying: “Jay is usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to give him counsel on this. The thing that I said is that you really have to be prepared for double the love. You are used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids, and they are twins, it is truly a blessing and may God bless him and Beyonce and the family and everybody out there that has kids — period.”

Fans are eager to see the first pictures of Rumi and Sir.