Lifestyle

Beyoncé And Jay Z Purchase $90 Million Mansion

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/18/2017
beyonce jay z mansionSource: etonline.com

Beyoncé and her rapper husband Jay Z have finally found their dream house, and as expected, it’s huge! According to a source close to the power couple, they have purchased the 30,000 square feet home for no less than $90 million! We have also learned that it is located in Los Angeles.

The massive home is brand new – completed this year!

Besides, it has 10,000 feet of outdoor space and six different structures.

That being said, naturally, their three kids – 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and their twin babies, Rumi and Sir are going to grow up having a lot of room to run around and play outside.

The whole propriety is like the dream home for the modern man who also enjoys some peace, quiet and privacy.

Not to mention, Queen Bey and Jay Z’s new residence has not one but four swimming pools, as well as a spa and full-sized basketball court!

We’re very happy that the stars managed to find themselves such an incredible mansion on the West coast.

Before settling down, the pair were allegedly paying $400,000 in rent per month to live in a Malibu mansion after their twins were born.

Shortly after moving in, Beyonce and Jay Z were spotted out for a romantic dinner, getting to know their new surroundings and nearby hotspots.

What do you think of the stars’ new home?

