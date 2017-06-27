Beyonce And Jay Z Move Their Now Bigger Family Into Huge $25 Million Mansion!

Beyonce and Jay Z have officially left the hospital after Bey gave birth to their twins. Now, the happy couple and their new additions to the family have moved into a stunning $400,000-per-month Malibu mansion!

According to new reports, after leaving UCLA hospital, the entire family moved into a gorgeous $25 million propriety!

Source: radaronline.com

One source has revealed that Beyonce is doing fine after her delivery and everybody is very happy to start a new chapter in their lives.

The huge 12,045-foot house sits on 1.62 acres, and you can see the ocean from almost every room!

In addition, the mansion is situated in a private community, which assures that the celebrities and their three children are going to be safe at all times.

Source: radaronline.com

Besides, Jay Z and Beyonce have hired only top security that is sure to protect them.

Insiders have revealed that besides the beautiful gardens surrounding the propriety, Jay also had the entire home decorated with beautiful, exotic flowers for their arrival.

Source: radaronline.com

It has been confirmed that the twin babies were born on June 18 and they are yet to be named.

The huge, castle-like home also has a spacious kitchen, which is certain to come in handy considering Beyonce now has two more mouths to feed.

Source: radaronline.com

The dining room has so much space that they can have the entire family and all of their friends over for dinner as well.

As fans may already be aware, Beyonce and Jay Z had moved out of their Bel-Air rental a few months ago because of the mold that was putting their health in danger.

What do you think of Beyonce’s new mansion?