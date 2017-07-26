FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce christina el moussa nene leakes robert kardashian tamron hall kanye west Eniko Parrish jenelle evans joseline hernandez Jasmine Washington kim kardashian drake kourtney kardashian meek mill jay-z t.i. briana dejesus chrissy teigen abby lee miller amber rose kenya moore la la anthony blac chyna
Home » Entertainment

Beyonce And Jay-Z Have Hired Six Nannies So She Can Focus On Her Health And Weight Goals

Mel Walker Posted On 07/26/2017
0
0


Jay-Z Beyonce Hired Six NanniesGo See Live Music

Beyonce and husband, Jay-Z, have hired six nannies to work around the clock to care for their twin babies – Rumi and Sir.

The six new employees will join two others who work with their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The 5-year-old also has a coach who is teaching her how to conquer the world in addition to a French tutor and various other private educators.

According to the new report published in OK, each staff member is getting $100,000 a year along with bonuses, fancy gifts, and the opportunity to travel all over the world with the family.

The power couple and their large entourage are currently residing in a multi-million dollar mansion in Malibu.

The source, who sold the story to the publication, said: “The twins do not sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight-hour shifts. There are also two nannies for their daughter Blue Ivy, aged five. That makes a total of eight nannies going in and out of their home day and night.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Another tipster claimed that having a great staff has made it possible for Beyonce to focus on her health and weight goal.

The chatty insider said: “Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyoncé is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she is still really hands on, and she’s breastfeeding, which means she’s hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyoncé has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

The source added: “You would never believe that Beyoncé gave birth to twins just weeks ago. She has lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!”

The family friend went on to say that Jay-Z is also chipping in to make sure his wife gets all the rest she needs: “Jay helps out a lot, and they have a whole staff too. So Beyonce has not been hit anywhere near as hard as a regular mom of twins would be, but it is still pretty relentless.”

Advertisement

Commenters say that with their fortune, the couple can afford to get some extra help with the twins.

Post Views: 0

Read more about beyonce jay-z

Advertisement

You may also like
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are At Odds Over Blue Ivy’s Future As A Rich Kid
07/25/2017
Beyoncé Has Lost Most Of The Baby Weight After Given Birth To Twins – Jay-Z’s Wife Looks Fierce
07/24/2017
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Parties Hard With Beyonce In Leaked Video!
07/23/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *