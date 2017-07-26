Beyonce And Jay-Z Have Hired Six Nannies So She Can Focus On Her Health And Weight Goals

Beyonce and husband, Jay-Z, have hired six nannies to work around the clock to care for their twin babies – Rumi and Sir.

The six new employees will join two others who work with their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The 5-year-old also has a coach who is teaching her how to conquer the world in addition to a French tutor and various other private educators.

According to the new report published in OK, each staff member is getting $100,000 a year along with bonuses, fancy gifts, and the opportunity to travel all over the world with the family.

The power couple and their large entourage are currently residing in a multi-million dollar mansion in Malibu.

The source, who sold the story to the publication, said: “The twins do not sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight-hour shifts. There are also two nannies for their daughter Blue Ivy, aged five. That makes a total of eight nannies going in and out of their home day and night.”

Another tipster claimed that having a great staff has made it possible for Beyonce to focus on her health and weight goal.

The chatty insider said: “Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyoncé is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she is still really hands on, and she’s breastfeeding, which means she’s hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyoncé has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

The source added: “You would never believe that Beyoncé gave birth to twins just weeks ago. She has lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!”

The family friend went on to say that Jay-Z is also chipping in to make sure his wife gets all the rest she needs: “Jay helps out a lot, and they have a whole staff too. So Beyonce has not been hit anywhere near as hard as a regular mom of twins would be, but it is still pretty relentless.”

Commenters say that with their fortune, the couple can afford to get some extra help with the twins.