Beyonce And Jay-Z Go Roller Skating – Her Booty Stole The Show In Viral Video

“Blow” artist Beyonce debuted her killer curves in a pair of tight light blue jeans on yet another fun and romantic date with Jay-Z.

Beyonce has decided to show that you can welcome twin babies into the world and two months later be out having the time of your life – if you have six nannies at home taking care of them, of course.

Queen Bey has decided to once more blessed her royal subjects with another fascinating Instagram post.

The mother of three posted a video where she is seen having a ball at an ice skating ring in California.

The Texan bombshell is wearing jeans that showed her new booty, a “black magic” t-shirt, baseball cap, and lots of chokers.

In the clip, the entertainer showed her fancy footwork as the music played in the background and laser lights provided a fun show.

An onlooker said the Destiny’s Child alum tried to be discreet by pulling her cap on her face but in vain.

Fans noticed their idol and were quick to pull out their phones to film.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

The same person said the “Bootylicious” songstress was not alone; she had a large entourage.

As for Jay Z, he sat on a bench watching his wife enjoy herself.

The individual: “Beyonce and Jay were with a large group of friends and a couple of bodyguards. I didn’t see Jay skating; he sat on the sidelines watching Beyonce. She’s a skating natural, and she was having a ball! People were videoing her and taking photos with their phones but left her alone pretty much. She looked amazing, and you would never guess she had a baby a few weeks ago, let alone two!”

Another source recently revealed to a celebrity website that Beyonce has shed almost all of the baby weight.

The person explained: “Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyoncé is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she’s still really hands on, and she’s breastfeeding, which means she’s hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyoncé has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

The insider added: “You would never believe that Beyoncé gave birth to twins just weeks ago. She’s lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!”

What are your thoughts on Bey’s new curvy figure?