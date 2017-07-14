Beyoncé And Jay-Z Debut Newborn Twins – Sir And Rumi Carter – First Photo Of Babies Breaks Social Media

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins – Sir and Rumi Carter – last month, and since then, the Internet has been waiting for the proud parents to debut the newest members of their family.

Well, the wait is over because, on Thursday night, the “Sorry” diva took to Instagram and shared the first photo of her newborn babies.

The world quickly stopped turning, and everyone rushed to the official page to show some love to the Carters.

In the viral picture, the mother of three is seen holding the babies with a background similar to what was used for the pregnancy announcement a few months ago.

It is a real work of art and experts have applauded the creativity of her team.

It was a surprising move to release the pic this week because a few days ago, people close to the former Destiny’s Child lead vocalist kept saying that she was not ready.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

An insider said at the time: “Beyoncé wants everything to be perfect before revealing her babies to the world. They were premature, so her primary concern from day one has been to nurture them and make sure all of their needs are taken care of before anything else. She loves her fans, but she does not care that they are eager to see them compared to the health of her babies.”

The source also said that she was making a lot of progress very quickly and added: “Beyoncé is recovering from the twins’ birth much quicker than she thought she would. Considering how many difficulties she experienced during the pregnancy, she is bouncing back quickly.”

Another person was happy to share how the legendary rapper and business mogul was handling all of this.

The individual stated: “Jay supports that 100%. This pregnancy was harder than her first, so she wants to make sure she looks and feels great before going public. She is well on her way, but Bey is a perfectionist. She has lost a lot of weight already but is still not completely comfortable with how she looks. So until she feels like she is where she needs to be everyone will just have to wait.”

Beyoncé is a rare figure in pop culture that can draw so much attention so fast.