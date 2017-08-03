Beyonce And Jay-Z Celebrate Twins – Sir & Rumi Carter – First Major Milestone With Romantic Dinner At Sushi Park

A significant milestone that is what Beyonce and Jay-Z were celebrating at Sushi Park on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood last night.

Some of the power couple’s staff members are talking to the media.

According to someone with links to the pair, they recently broke down in tears after seeing their twins – Sir and Rumi Carter – smile for the first time.

While the babies made their debut – via an over-the-top photo shoot – it is worth remembering that they were born prematurely and were forced to stay in the hospital for an extra week due to jaundice.

According to the health experts at WebMD, a baby’s first smile means the following: “The infant is growing up and starting to figure out human behavior, and she has realized that smiling back at her parents gets her attention. It also means that the baby’s brain development is advancing and her communication skills are on track.”

The source, who sold the story to the media, said the parents shed tears of joy witnessing the critical moment in their infants’ lives.

Date night dazzling! ✨ #Beyonce kept it comfortable but classic in a chic wrap dress as she and #JayZ stepped out for dinner in LA last night. (📷: Splash News) A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The person shared with celebrity website Hollywood Life: “Beyonce is excited and could not be happier. Her twins are starting to show their first real smiles, and they could not be cuter. The girl, Rumi, smiled first a few days ago and then her brother, Sir, smiled shortly after that.”

The insider went on to say that Blue Ivy also witnessed the sweet moment.

The individual gave more details: “The smiles were contagious because the whole family, Beyonce, and Jay, who were there together for the special moment, both erupted in tears and smiled too,” our insider added. “It was the first of many more special moments to come for the new members of the family.”

On August 2nd, Beyonce was pictured looking flawless in a stripe dress shirt that showed some cleavage accompanied by her husband as they entered an eatery at Sushi Park.

An onlooker said: “Beyonce looked beautiful, she and Jay seemed totally at ease on their night out without the kids.They sat cozily beside each other in a booth in the back corner, where the lighting was colorful and dim. Everyone could not help but stare, eager to get a glimpse of her.”

The fan said the Destiny’s Child diva spoke to people at the restaurant and rapidly returned to her romantic dinner.

The supporter shared: “No one took any photos. Bey was more than willing to exchange pleasantries with onlookers and other customers in the restaurant. Even Jay was giddy as he embraced her and held her close while she thanked the staff for their time before they walked out.”

Parents do agree that all milestones should be celebrated.