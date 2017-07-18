FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
janet jackson r. kelly drake beyonce jay-z t.i. aaron carter adele blake shelton nicki minaj 21 Savage tiny Chance The Rapper mariah carey miley cyrus ariana grande kanye west Dr. Dre Eric Benet Keyshia Cole 2 chainz jaden smith Lorde
Home » Music

Beyonce And Jay Z Cannot ‘Bear To Be Apart’ – She Embarks On ‘Family Tour’ With Him And Their Twin Babies!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/18/2017
0
846 Views
0


beyonce jay z twinsSource: okmagazine.com

According to new reports, because Beyonce still has a bad case of cabin fever, the star has decided to join her husband Jay Z on his 4:44 tour. What is even more surprising, however, is the fact that the entire family is coming along as well!

One source close to the happy family revealed that Queen Bey is extremely excited to get on the road with her hubby.

‘They are so close right now and crazy for their new babies, but she cannot bear the thought of being apart from him — and he feels the same about her for the first time,’ the insider stated.

It sounds like their relationship is improving more and more every day so perhaps the babies were the solution to their marital problems.

Or did Jay Z’s new album solve everything between them?

As fans may remember, Beyonce and Jay Z were on the verge of ending their troubled nine-year long marriage before the rapper came clean about his issues with infidelity.

Afterward, a touched Beyonce decided to forgive and forget, and the two started rebuilding their romance from the ground.

‘He now wants the family by his side and Beyonce backstage when he performs his apology song, 4:44. This is going to be a family tour, and there won’t be a groupie anywhere in sight!’ the source said about the brutally honest track that talks about how Jay’s infidelity almost ruined his relationship with his soul mate.

Advertisement

What do you think about Jay Z and Beyonce’s improving relationship? Is going on tour together a good idea?

Post Views: 846

Read more about beyonce jay-z

Advertisement

You may also like
Beyoncé Doesn’t Want Kim Around Her Twins!
07/18/2017
Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 Hit’s No. 1 Making It His Fourteenth Consecutive Number 1 Record
07/17/2017
Beyoncé Is Proud Jay-Z Took A Raw And Honest Look At His Shortcomings On ‘4:44’ Album
07/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *