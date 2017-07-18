Beyonce And Jay Z Cannot ‘Bear To Be Apart’ – She Embarks On ‘Family Tour’ With Him And Their Twin Babies!

According to new reports, because Beyonce still has a bad case of cabin fever, the star has decided to join her husband Jay Z on his 4:44 tour. What is even more surprising, however, is the fact that the entire family is coming along as well!

One source close to the happy family revealed that Queen Bey is extremely excited to get on the road with her hubby.

‘They are so close right now and crazy for their new babies, but she cannot bear the thought of being apart from him — and he feels the same about her for the first time,’ the insider stated.

It sounds like their relationship is improving more and more every day so perhaps the babies were the solution to their marital problems.

Or did Jay Z’s new album solve everything between them?

As fans may remember, Beyonce and Jay Z were on the verge of ending their troubled nine-year long marriage before the rapper came clean about his issues with infidelity.

Afterward, a touched Beyonce decided to forgive and forget, and the two started rebuilding their romance from the ground.

‘He now wants the family by his side and Beyonce backstage when he performs his apology song, 4:44. This is going to be a family tour, and there won’t be a groupie anywhere in sight!’ the source said about the brutally honest track that talks about how Jay’s infidelity almost ruined his relationship with his soul mate.

What do you think about Jay Z and Beyonce’s improving relationship? Is going on tour together a good idea?