Beyonce And Jay Z Build $1.27 Million Maternity Ward Inside Their Home As They Get Ready For Twins’ Birth!

According to sources, the diva is preparing to give birth to the twins at home. Reports say that Beyonce and Jay Z are building a $1.27 million dollar maternity ward incorporated into their huge mansion so that Bey can deliver the babies from the comfort of her own house.

The star decided against a hospital birth and instead will have an entire professional natal wing shipped into their propriety.

As fans may remember, Beyonce announced her pregnancy back in February.

Recently, according to eyewitnesses, a huge van filled with high-tech medical stuff has been coming and going to and from the mansion over the past few days.

A source claimed that Beyonce really wants her babies delivered at her home in Los Angeles.

Apparently, it’s all for the sake of privacy and safety, and even though it’s not usual for future mothers to have their twins at home, Bey already discussed with the doctors and they said it’s Okay as long as she has everything she needs there.

There is also going to be an ambulance on standby, in case there are complications, and she or the babies need hospital care.

In 2012 when Beyonce gave birth to Blue Ivy, the patients complained because the woman rented an entire hospital floor.

In addition, their entourage was heavy handed and would not let visitors inside the hospital.

The artist was upset because of the negative publicity that followed so now she decided to simply give birth at home.

‘Of course, she has a team of medical staff advising her and, should her doctors say she needs to move to the hospital, then that is what will happen.’

What do you think of the diva’s decision to have her twins at home just to avoid bad publicity? Do you believe that it’s a good idea?