Beyonce And Jay-Z Asked Barack Obama To Help Them Protect Twins – Sir & Rumi

Are Beyonce and Jay-Z that close to Barack Obama?

The question is being posed by many after reports surfaced claiming that Queen Bey reached out to the former president and asked him to have his secret details help them protect their twin babies – Sir and Rumi.

In an article posted in Star, it was revealed that the power couple spoke to the Democratic politician and requested his help and he obliged.

The American men and women, who are protecting Mr. Obama, toured the Carters’ Malibu mansion and made sure their security plan is optimal.

Beyonce and Jay asked the team to put in place a home security system plan as if it was for Barack and Michelle Obama.

The magazine claimed the mother of three is paying a large staff about $25,000 a day to make sure her children are safe.

In addition to the manpower, the rapper and Texan diva have installed the latest security gadgets to monitor the rental home.

A source has stepped out to say that part of the report is inaccurate.

While the story seems wild and crazy, it is worth noting that Beyonce performed at Obama’s inauguration.

Additionally, the Carters and the Obamas are close friends.

In June, Obama helped induct Jay-Z into the Songwriting Hall of Fame where he praised the rapper and spoke about their bromance.

Obama said they are lucky men who married amazing women.

The former leader of the free world also confessed to being one of the only presidents who listened to rap while in the White House.

Obama said: “I like to think Mr. Carter, and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would’ve expected us to be where we are today. We know what it is like not to have a father around. We know what it is like not to come from much, and to know people who did not get the same breaks that we did. So we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so that it is a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well.”

Obama also spoke about Jay and Beyoncé’s forthcoming twins and stated: “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, though he is gonna have me beat once those two twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

What are your thoughts on Jay-Z and Obama’s friendship?