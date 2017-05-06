FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
nicki minaj Tamar Braxton Rick Ross Papoose beyonce chris brown meghan king edmonds caitlyn jenner catelynn lowell kelly ripa apollo nida abby lee miller kanye west Joseline Hernandez Jacqueline Laurita kandi burruss karrueche tran priscilla presley bradley cooper Bernice Burgos kim kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Beyonce And Jay Z Are Ready To Welcome Twins – Mathew Knowles Not Welcome Inside The Delivery Room

Mel Walker Posted On 05/06/2017
1
1.0K Views
2


Beyonce Knowles Carter Mathew KnowlesCentric

Beyonce and Jay Z are counting down the days to the arrival of their twins, and according to insiders, she does not want her father, Mathew Knowles, anywhere near the delivery room.

Advertisement

The Texan entertainer has rented two rooms at LA’s Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for the delivery of their babies, and they are hoping that Mr. Knowles will not show up as he did for the birth of Blue Ivy Carter in New York.

A source close to the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” singer claimed she has put her mother and confidant, Tina Lawson, in charge to make sure Mr. Knowles does not enter her room.

The person went on to explain that the power couple will do what it takes for a stress-free delivery.

The insider told In Touch: “She is fearful that he’ll show up uninvited like he did with [their five-year-old daughter] Blue. She doesn’t want him anywhere nearby on her special day. She fully expects everything to be perfect as they become a family of five.”

Lawson has plans to “keeping the hospital staff on their toes” that day, so her former husband does not create any drama.

The source revealed: “She isn’t easy to get along with, and she will be even more demanding than Beyoncé. Jay knows to let her take over and stay out of her way.”

It is believed that Beyonce is fighting to keep her dad away because she fears that he might try to sell details about the birth of the twins to the tabloids.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The source shared: “[They] prepared an A and a B team as decoys to confuse photographers and fans, and everyone signed confidentiality agreements. Jay and Beyoncé have also been arguing with the hospital about the use of security cameras. Jay doesn’t want cameras in the room, hallways or elevators, which is an impossible request,” our source explains, adding that “they also made a plan to have everything fully catered so they don’t have to socialize in the hospital.”

Advertisement

Beyonce has already scheduled the C-section.

Post Views: 1,013

Read more about beyonce jay-z Mathew Knowles

You may also like
Beyonce Secretly Moves Close To Hospital As She Gets Ready For C-section
05/06/2017
Beyonce Facing Lip Injection Rumors During Pregnancy – Spokesperson Sets The Record Straight
05/05/2017
Beyonce May Give Birth To Her Twins In A Matter Of Days!
05/04/2017
Read Next
1 Comment

GG
05/06/2017 at 8:25 pm
Reply

ALL expecting parents deserve Privacy during this very special time. I sincerely wish B & JZ the healthiest of all deliveries of their precious miracle twins 👶🏽👶🏽.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *