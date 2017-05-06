Beyonce And Jay Z Are Ready To Welcome Twins – Mathew Knowles Not Welcome Inside The Delivery Room

Beyonce and Jay Z are counting down the days to the arrival of their twins, and according to insiders, she does not want her father, Mathew Knowles, anywhere near the delivery room.

The Texan entertainer has rented two rooms at LA’s Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for the delivery of their babies, and they are hoping that Mr. Knowles will not show up as he did for the birth of Blue Ivy Carter in New York.

A source close to the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” singer claimed she has put her mother and confidant, Tina Lawson, in charge to make sure Mr. Knowles does not enter her room.

The person went on to explain that the power couple will do what it takes for a stress-free delivery.

The insider told In Touch: “She is fearful that he’ll show up uninvited like he did with [their five-year-old daughter] Blue. She doesn’t want him anywhere nearby on her special day. She fully expects everything to be perfect as they become a family of five.”

Lawson has plans to “keeping the hospital staff on their toes” that day, so her former husband does not create any drama.

The source revealed: “She isn’t easy to get along with, and she will be even more demanding than Beyoncé. Jay knows to let her take over and stay out of her way.”

It is believed that Beyonce is fighting to keep her dad away because she fears that he might try to sell details about the birth of the twins to the tabloids.

The source shared: “[They] prepared an A and a B team as decoys to confuse photographers and fans, and everyone signed confidentiality agreements. Jay and Beyoncé have also been arguing with the hospital about the use of security cameras. Jay doesn’t want cameras in the room, hallways or elevators, which is an impossible request,” our source explains, adding that “they also made a plan to have everything fully catered so they don’t have to socialize in the hospital.”

Beyonce has already scheduled the C-section.