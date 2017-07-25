Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are At Odds Over Blue Ivy’s Future As A Rich Kid

Beyoncé and husband, Jay-Z, are said to be at odds with how they want to raise their little princess, Blue Ivy Carter.

While the rapper is a billionaire in the making, he does not want his daughter to turn up like teenagers who flaunt their prosperous lives like the Rich Kids of Instagram.

The music mogul grew up poor and did many things that he is not proud of in the streets of New York to survive.

He has not forgotten where he came from and plans to teach Blue the value of a dollar.

According to a source, Jay-Z and Queen Bey recently had a heated conversation over the fact their 5-year-old parades on red carpet at events and basketball games wearing designer outfits that cost thousands of dollars.

The person, who spoke to Radar, said Jay told Beyoncé that this is not how he was raised and does not want Blue to think she is privileged.

The insider went on to say that the “stress of having” newborn twins – Rumi and Sir – at home and the sleepless nights led to the fight between the power couple.

The spy told the publication: “Jay grew up hard, and he feels like his success in life is a product of that. He does not appreciate Blue Ivy wearing $10,000 Gucci dresses in public The stress of dealing with newborns may have played a role — but they blew up over this point.”

Another source has come out to say, the little quarrel did not last long, and all is well in Beyoncé’s world.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

The couple is enjoying “their blessing,” and Blue loves the role of big sister.

The spy confessed Blue played an important part in helping to name her siblings, and therefore, feels an extraordinary bond to them.

The pal shared: “Blue Ivy is so excited to be a big sister that she cannot stop smiling! She is upset the twins cannot come home yet. But she has met them and adores them. Blue is going to be the best big sister ever — she is sweet and kind and very protective. She just can’t wait to have two little partners in crime to play and get into mischief with!”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 28, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT

The tipster went on to reveal: “Bey and Jay are amazing parents. They have given their everything to Blue, but she is not spoiled in the slightest. It is a true credit to their parenting skills.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Blue’s glamorous red carpet appearances in expensive dresses and shoes? Do you agree with the rapper that Beyoncé is spending too much money on Blue?