Beyonce And Chris Brown Are Both Laughing At Wendy Williams After Husband’s Cheating Allegations

An extensive list of people found Wendy Williams’ situation laughable, including Beyonce. The controversial TV host loves to mock Beyonce and JAY-Z.

With the release of Lemonade and 4:44, Williams never missed an opportunity to drag the power couple through the mud.

She had a lot to say about Jay’s cheating allegations and even went as far as criticising Beyonce’s speaking skills or lack thereof.

The mother of one said that Queen Bey sounds like a person who has an elementary school level education.

According to sources, Beyonce had a field day upon learning that Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, is having an affair.

Hunter has been with his mistress for more than ten years, he lived with her in a huge mansion and purchased a massive engagement ring for her.

An insider close to the mom of three claimed: “Beyonce has been smiling and laughing over Wendy’s situation with her husband Kevin [Hunter]. Wendy has been on Beyonce’s list of people she does not like ever since the talk show host said Bey sounds like she has a fifth-grade education. Beyonce never forgets disses like that, and now she finds it entertaining that Wendy’s husband could be leading a double life with another woman.”

The person familiar with the situation stated: “Beyonce thinks that Wendy is getting the karma she deserves. Bey also thinks that Wendy, who always judges and criticizes others, now looks like a hypocrite. Beyonce even joked with her friends, ‘How does that lemonade taste Wendy?”

While Williams is smiling for the audience, it is killing her inside to be humiliated by her spouse.

A friend shared: “Wendy is putting on a courageous face for the cameras, but behind the scenes she is furious. She cannot believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she is utterly mortified.”

It was previously revealed that Chris Brown also loves the scandal.

One of his friends confessed: “Chris is enjoying the whole Wendy drama. As far as he is concerned, it is a classic case of karma biting her on the a$s. She set herself up to be humiliated by sitting in judgment of others for all these years—and he does not have an ounce of sympathy for her.”

One thing is for sure, Beyonce will never sit down for an interview with Williams.