Beyonce And Cardi B Pose For Cute Photo At Made In America Festival

Beyonce is showing some major love to Cardi B, and the Internet is pleased with the gesture.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star has done a lot of great things in the past year, but posing for a photo with Queen Bey is quite something.

The talented rapper is an ex-stripper who was able to use social media and the hit reality show to elevate her brand to great heights.

In February 2017, she signed a major record deal with Atlantic Records. Six months later, “Bodak Yellow” became a huge hit on the Billboard charts.

Although the femcee was a late addition to the Made In America festival lineup this weekend, she had no trouble killing it and the crowd was eating out of the palm of her hand.

Fans of the 24-year-old hip-hop artist think the picture is a sign that proves Cardi is in a different league now.

A collaboration between the two divas could also happen shortly.

Cardi is focused on establishing herself as a major player in the music industry and being friendly with someone like Beyonce cannot possibly be a bad thing.

#Roomies, look who #Cardib ran into at the #MadeInAmerica festival!!! 👀😍#Beyonce 📷: @ct_giovanni A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

The mother of three is very close to Nicki Minaj, and the media thought for weeks that Cardi had a problem with the “Anaconda” singer.

The two ladies have made it clear that despite what was said in the press, they are not feuding.

Her professional success is not everything for Cardi who has found love with another rapper.

She is thinking about having a baby with her boyfriend, Offset from Migos.

A friend of the “Lick” diva explained: “Cardi just spent some time with Offset and his son Kody and it made her fall even harder of him. The timing is not right for her to have a baby, she wants to focus on her career but seeing what a good dad Offest is got her mind going. Now she is talking about when they have their kids together and how cute their babies will be.”

It seems that Cardi has a lot of big things planned for the future and that picture with Beyonce is just the beginning.