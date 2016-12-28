Betty White Petition Started By Demetrios Hrysikos Goes Viral

Can people stop freaking out? America’s Golden Girl Betty White is in excellent health. Despite the fact that the hashtag #bettywhite has been trending for two days now, do not be alarmed, she is alive and well. The host of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” is probably in her California home taking care of her many pets or preparing for her next TV role or writing a new book. Since the sad passing of Carrie Fisher, scared fans of White have flocked to the Internet to find out if she is fine and one of them came up with a crazy plan to protect her.

Yes, you have read correctly, a man, who loves Rose Nylund (White’s adorable and gullible character from “The Golden Girls”), has launched a petition to make sure she is well and stays that way.

According to the petition, the unrealistic plan is to raise enough money, to travel to the Golden State and stay with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” star.

Demetrios Hrysikos, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, the starter of the Go Fund Me Page, said he would do everything in his power to make sure that White makes it to her 95th birthday on January 17, 2017 and beyond.

Mr. Hrysikos, a small business owner, who has a great sense of humor, said that he would understand if the beloved actress does not want a strange Greek man in her home. Hrysikos, who is active at the Spartanburg little theater, said instead he would stand in front of her door and guard her.

The petition read: “Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now , assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry the mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

The “Hot in Cleveland” actress has yet to answer Hrysikos’ proposition. The petition went viral and in a matter of hours, Hrysikos was able to surpass his $2,000 goal – he plans to donate the money to the local theater.

A few years ago, another fan created a petition to get White on SNL and it worked, and she was hilarious. It sure would be great to have her back on.

The American public cherishes the animal rights activist, so in a way, it is not surprising that after the deaths of Florence Henderson, David Bowie, Prince, Alan Rickman ,and Alan Thicke people are asking her to take care of herself.

We hope that she knows it, we love you, Betty.