‘Better Call Saul’ Star Mark Margolis’ Emergency Brain Surgery Might Affect The Show

Will the health scare affect the popular AMC show as well? According to new reports, the star of the hit TV series Better Call Saul, Mark Margolis was taken to the emergency room after suffering a fall on set during filming.

What is even more shocking is that the fall was so bad the 77-year-old actor had to undergo brain surgery.

The accident has thrown the man’s 40 years long career as well as the production of Better Call Saul into doubt as the crew and co-stars are waiting for Margolis to recover his health.

As fans of the hit show are certainly aware, the veteran actor plays drug cartel leader Hector ‘Tio’ Salamanca, which is the same character he played on Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has praised the actor’s talent by saying: ‘He is one of the finest actors alive, regardless of whether the role requires him to speak or remain silent in a wheelchair, ringing a bell.’

With that being said, it is no surprise Margolis is an essential part of the cast.

About his unexpected work accident, a representative revealed that medical experts discovered minor brain swelling and performed a routine procedure in order to reduce it.

According to a source in the industry, the actor was already forced to pull out of the mob film The Neighborhood, because of his health problems.

Furthermore, the same insider claimed his condition could affect storylines on the next season of Better Call Saul.

Get well soon, Mark Margolis!