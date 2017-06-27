Better Call Saul Renewed For A Fourth Season In 2018

It seems that we’ll have a fourth season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ as the ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off has been a big, unexpected success and producers want the show to hit again the air in 2018.

‘Better Call Saul’ made its debut in 2015, two years after the end of ‘Breaking Bad.’ And, to a lot of people’s surprise, the story of lawyer James ‘Jimmy’ McGill, aka ‘Saul Goodman’ (played by Bob Odenkirk), set six years before the start of the original show, didn’t disappoint.

It’s now sure that we’ll have a 10-episode fourth season in 2018, but it’s not certain if this will be the last one. Still, fans can be happy that they’ll get to watch more of the tone and themes that made ‘Breaking Bad’ a worldwide phenomenon.

Co-creator Peter Gould said in an interview that the show surely has an expiration date, that’s because it’s a story with a beginning, a middle and, of course, a definite end. He also added that it’s better to have it end too soon rather than going on too long, just for the sake of being on the air.

Season three saw the introduction of ‘Breaking Bad’ character Gus Fring, but many other surprises are prepared for next year. Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in ‘Breaking Bad,’ hinted that he may make an appearance in the show, while Bryan Cranston also discussed with producers about a possible cameo.

The 61-years old actor said that he owes Vince Gilligan, the creator of both shows, a lot, and that he’ll do whatever the producers have planned for him. Cranston also said that he knows it will be something unique, obscure and creative, so he’s totally on board.