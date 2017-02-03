Betrayed! Kourtney K and Disick Kissed before He Cheated on Her Again in Miami

As we have been reporting lately, Scott Disick is out of control! The man came to Costa Rica where his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian along with her sisters and mother, Kris Jenner were filming for Season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Advertisement

Aside from the filming, most of the women wanted to have some men-free days of pure relaxation in the tropical paradise. One of them was obviously Kourtney who explicitly dis-invited him after he ditched her and went to have fun at Sundance a few days prior.

However, not only did Scott come anyway but after the trip was over, instead of returning with the rest of the Kardashians he jetted to Miami where he partied with multiple bikini-clad women.

Now, the betrayal is even more painful!

In a new sneak peak for season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we can see that Kourtney decided to forgive him during their stay in Costa Rica. Things seemed to get heated between them once again!

“I would never be over her, she’s the love of my life,” Scott confesses, as shots reveal him putting his arm lovingly around Kourtney.

“Did you and Kourt, like, kiss?” sister Khloe asked him later.

“We didn’t kiss,” he responds shyly before Khloe cuts in with, “You told me you kissed!”

Although it looks like their relationship is great and they love each other a lot – enough to get over their issues and build a future together – close friends of Disick are worried that the reality TV star is heading for rock bottom. Furthermore, while in Miami, Scott ignored everyone’s calls and emails completely.

Meanwhile, in the preview video, Kim continues to struggle after her terrifying Paris robbery, taking extra precautions to stay safe.

Advertisement

“We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes 24/7,” Kim says to her sisters, worry evident in her voice.