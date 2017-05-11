Betrayed? Kailyn Lowry Reacts To Chris Lopez’s Photos In Bed With Mystery Woman!

Kailyn Lowry is yet to give birth to her third baby, but her baby daddy has already betrayed her! The Teen Mom 2 star has revealed what she thinks of Chris Lopez being caught with another woman in bed.

According to new reports, the 23 years old took to social media to post several snaps of him in bed with an unknown woman.

The photos showed Lopez shirtless and cuddling the woman, but apparently, there were “way more graphic” photos of the two that were not publicized.

Kailyn opened up about the photos saying: “I wish him nothing but the best and I hope he finds happiness with her or whoever he may or may not be with.”

But it looks like the Teen Mom star and her baby daddy are currently in the war over who posts more photos in bed with other people.

Fans may already know that Kailyn was also recently caught in bed with her friend DJ.

According to a source close to Lowry, she and the man are nothing but pals, and they were “just hanging out.”

“She was in bed because her feet were swollen,” the insider stated, adding that DJ was in Los Angeles at the time for something else and he decided to hang out with Lowry too.

Lowry is currently seven months pregnant with Lopez’s baby but judging by her social media statements, it looks like he will not be involved in her life or the baby’s.

“I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!” Lowry wrote on her personal blog.

Lowry’s third baby is due sometime this summer.

Did you expect Kailyn to react so calmly to Lopez’s photos with the mystery woman? Should she feel betrayed?