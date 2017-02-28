Betrayed! Gwen Stefani Laughs As The Other Judges Diss Boyfriend Blake Shelton!

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani are the new judges on The Voice and they seem to have a lot to say to each other right from the very first episode of Season 12!

Judging by the season 12 teaser promo, this entire season is going to be packed with both romance between Shelton and Stefani but also feuds between them and the other judges, especially Adam Levine who low-key hates their interactions.

“I have to sit next to Alicia, and you don’t want to disappoint her, let me tell you. Because those same eyes that are charming and hypnotic will also burn a hole right through the side of your skull,” says Shelton in the footage.

As you may have already realized after the premiere, Shelton and Stefani will not shy away from a little competition with each other either. In fact, Gwen did not hesitate to laugh when her boyfriend got dissed by Keys.

“Continue, please. And please watch your mouth,” Said Alicia, causing Gwen to crack up.

Savage Keys also attached Adam Levine saying that: “The only reason I didn’t turn around is that if I did, it was a strong possibility that Adam would have another person not on his team.”

Burn!

“I’m going to start being meaner to Blake, too — don’t worry,” she said at some point during the show.

When it comes to Stefani however, the woman could not help but spread some girl love and praised Alicia.

“Can you believe how amazing she is? I mean, the way she talks and explains herself.”

Are you excited for the new season of the Voice? What do you think of the Judges’ dynamics?

