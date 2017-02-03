Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Vows to get Her Fired from RHNY

According to new reports, Bethenny Frankel’s ex Jason Hoppy is determined to destroy her career by getting her fired from the The Real Housewives of New York City.

“He wants to get her FIRED,” revealed a source close to the estranged couple.

As you probably already know, on January 27, Jason was charged for stalking Frankel following an incident at their daughter’s school.

Reports claim he tried to start a fight with Frankel by shouting: “I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You’ve been warned.”

Ever since then, he has been sending her “hundreds” of emails and texts despite a cease and desist letter.

However, Frankel was not the only one harassed by Hoppy. According to an insider, “[Jason] has also been sending emails to her friends and business associates at Bravo!”

He allegedly wrote on Frankel: “Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit.” On another occasion, he emailed asking for a copy of her life insurance policy.

During their confrontation at their kid’s school he even allegedly said to Frankel’s current boyfriend: “she’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Frankel has told the police she feared for her safety.

After four nasty years, the former pair’s divorce was finalized in 2016.

Now, the insider claims that Hoppy is determined to make a name for himself in reality TV while also destroying his former wife’s career.

“He’s obsessed with her and still has pictures of her around his apartment,” the source told Radar. “He buys every magazine that she is in. He’s coming fame obsessed.”

“She’s not easy and he [learned] everything from her. He now has her passion for public attention and wants his own reality show.”

Hoppy’s arraignment was listed as a domestic violence case. A temporary order of protection was issued and his bond was $2,000. Hoppy is due in court on March 13.