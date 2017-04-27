Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Is Set To Be Trialed This Summer For Allegedly Stalking Her!

According to new reports, Jason Hoppy is set to be trialed sometime this summer for allegedly stalking his ex, Bethenny Frankel.

Advertisement

Today, April 27, the man also had a court hearing in Manhattan. He faced the accusations that he repeatedly harassed the Real Housewives of New York star, not only by sending her a significant number of texts and emails but also in person!

Last month, Hoppy rejected a plea deal, and this is why he is to return to court on June 27.

Also, the restraining order that interdicts the man from coming close to Frankel will remain in effect.

“There is a full stay away order of protection…unless you have a written order from family court. Do you understand?” asked Judge Abena Darkeh during the hearing, to which Hoppy answered affirmatively.

The broken up couple have a six years old daughter together named Bryn and it looks like the woman is worried about her safety when it comes to the disgraced father. Her fears may be well reasoned considering that he once showed up to her school without permission. At the time Frankel was also there, and they had a screaming fight in front of the school.

The whole altercation took place in January 2017, and it ended up with Hoppy being taken away by the police.

Sources say that he threatened to “destroy” her and even warned her current boyfriend about her!

Advertisement

Do you think Jason Hoppy will manage to go through the upcoming trial unscathed? Let us know who’s side you’re on as well, by cruising on to the comment section down below!