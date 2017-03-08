Bethenny Frankel Spotted With Mystery Man On Beach In Miami

After she unexpectedly broke up with now ex boyfriend, Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel was spotted having fun with a mystery man on Miami Beach this weekend.

Advertisement

Not only did she find another man immediately but Bethenny Frankel really loves showing off her fit body on the beach, wearing sexy bathing suits that leave little to the imagination.

The 46 year old star was photographed by the paparazzi having fun in sunny Miami and she wasn’t alone!

Despite the fact that she split from her lover not too long ago, Frankel was caught walking alongside new hunky man.

Although it seems a bit rushed and like she’s gotten over her former relationship really fast, it may not be so considering that her ex husband, Jason Hoppy is also back on the dating scene.

As fans already know, back in January, Hoppy was charged for stalking and harassing the Real Housewives of New York star after he made a scene at their daughter’s school.

According to eyewitnesses, he tried to start a fight with Frankel by shouting that: “I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You’ve been warned.”

During the confrontation, Hoppy said to Frankel’s boyfriend at the time, Dennis that “she’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Following the public scandal, Frankel reported the man to the police, stating that she feared for her safety.

After four years of war, the divorce of the two was finalized in 2016.

Hoppy’s outburst was listed as domestic violence and a temporary order of protection was issued.

Advertisement

His bond was $2,000 in cash and he needs to show up in court on March 13.