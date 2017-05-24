Bethenny Frankel May Finally Get Back Into The Dating Game

Bethenny Frankel may be ready to get back into the game! Some fans are wondering if the Bravo star will start dating again soon amid her busy life managing Skinnygirl empire as well as raising her daughter. Even though the reality star likes dating, and she “likes meeting men,” it’s just not a priority for the entrepreneur at this time.

The Real Housewives Of New York City star explained that once a person has family and business to run, your priorities shift from paying much attention to the opposite sex and instead focus on your personal life.

Despite that, the thought has crossed her mind, and she might start looking for a potential significant other.

The star revealed that even though she has dated celebrity men in the past, it isn’t that important to her to be with a guy with the status. Bethenny said she doesn’t “think about dating celebrities.”

According to Frankel, she is more attracted to businessmen because they are more focused on their lives rather than their Instagram accounts.

Putting all of the dating games aside, Frankel is busy with the next season of the Real Housewives of New York City as well as a spot on Shark Tank among other business opportunities.

Unfortunately for the reality star, one person that can’t appreciate her success is her own mother.

During an interview with Life & Style, Frankel’s mom, Bernadette Birk, called her daughter a “moron” and a “liar and a shark.”

Bethenny said she wasn’t at all surprised about her mother’s comments against her. Frankel revealed she hasn’t “had a relationship with (her) mother” since she was 14-years-old.

It’s a sad situation for the businesswoman because she would like to get along with her mother but it looks like Bernadette is not “a very happy person.” Besides Bethenny isn’t shocked by the comments, since those came from unreputable publication in the first place.