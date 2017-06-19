Bethenny Frankel Is Tearing Into ‘Delusional’ Ramona Singer And Luann D’Agostino

Bethenny Frankel claims Ramona Singer is delusional and revealed that Luann D’Agostino’s post-wedding celebration was torture.

After a new episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City” airs on Bravo, the stars often take to the blogs to share their thoughts.

Some of these posts are worth reading because they are always eye-popping and sometimes funny. Frankel is still furious at Singer who claimed that she slept her way to the top.

So, it is not all that surprising the mom of one’s latest blog entry is mainly about Singer’s “desperate behavior.”

The reality television personality and business mogul revisited the damage that Singer caused to Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires home after drinking too much.

The founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails also called out Singer for desperately grasping at her youth.

The former “Apprentice: Martha Stewart” contestant wrote: “The Ramona Singer 21-year-old advice panel was almost as desperate as her behavior. She is really fishing rather than sitting in the truth. The truth is challenging for Ramona, whether it is expressed in insults, or dresses, or $10k worth of paint damage in your friend’s house.”

Last week, Singer called Frankel a manipulative, bully, and selfish woman who is jealous of her friends.

Singer wrote in part: “Bethenny really knew that she was going to push my buttons enough for me to react the way I did. What I am most sorry about now is that I let it happen. I should have just been as cold and indifferent the way she was. I did think I had a friendship with Bethenny. It may not have been the perfect friendship, but it was a friendship. I think I missed the signals for sure that she really didn’t care enough ever to be my friend, except when she needed me or needed something from me. She never really cared about us. It’s never one-sided, that is for sure, but certainly not jealousy. I have no reason to be jealous of her.”

After reading the post above, it is evident why the star of “Bethenny Ever After” is still angry at Singer for the blowout at Medley’s house. The best-selling author also took a swipe at Mrs. D’Agostino who recently wed Tom D’Agostino Jr.

The former host of the talk show, “Bethenny,” said Luann D’Agostino’s post-wedding party was pathetic.

She said: “The Luann D’Agostino post-wedding celebration was comical. We had all survived the trauma of not being invited to Palm Beach, so I guess our imminent fate and torture was to be cordoned off in some depressing basement to be reminded just how insignificant we are.”

Advertisement

Do you agree that Mrs. D’Agostino threw the party to get more wedding gifts?