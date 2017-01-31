Bethenny Frankel Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arrested For Alleged Stalking

Jason Hoppy, the ex-husband of Bethenny Frankel, was arrested Friday and many are saying it is because he is jealous and can not move on with his life. According to a member of New York Police Department, Mr. Hoppy approached the star of “Real Housewives of New York” as she was dropping off their daughter Bryn to school. Hoppy apparently tried to provoke a fight with the mother of his child by hurling insults at her.

A friend, who was with Frankel at the time of the altercation, said that Hoppy screamed and made the following serious threat: “I will destroy you.” A spokesperson for the NYPD shared a portion of the police report detailing the strange event and confirmed Hoppy’s menacing words. It read: “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached [Frankel], and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 am and tried to provoke a fight. He said, “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.”‘

Bethenny Frankel or the friend immediately contacted the authorities who rushed to the scene and arrested Hoppy on stalking and harassment charges. Frankel’s former spouse was charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree. Hoppy was slapped with numerous stalking-related charges after police learned that he had sent the founder of Skinny Girl dozens of abusive emails in the past the months.

Frankel also proved that Hoppy had attempted to Facetime her hundreds of times. In the fall of 2016, Frankel’s boyfriend, Dennis Shields, asked his lawyer to send a cease-and-desist letter to Hoppy asking him to stay away from his client. According to Shields, Hoppy has sent 49 emails in just 70 days, where he slammed Frankel’s figure, age, and fame.

Expect Frankel’s latest scandal to air on future episodes of the Real Housewives. Over the weekend Frankel shared pictures where she was having fun in the Hamptons and later in Vermont, never mentioning the drama.

Frankel and Hoppy wed in 2010 and split in 2012 – the pair was forced to live in the same home for several months.