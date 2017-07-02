Bethenny Frankel Enjoys The Skinnygirl Life In Bahamas Far Away From Ramona Singer And Nene Leakes Drama

Away from all the drama, Bethenny Frankel is enjoying a 4th of July mini-vacation in the Bahamas and is showing off her beach body once more.

This is not the time to ask the “Real Housewives of New York City” star about her feud with Ramona Singer and her shading of Nene Leakes.

At this moment, the founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails is having the time of her life on the archipelago, getting a tan line, sipping fancy drinks, and dancing to fun music.

The mother of one has been keeping her fans updated via Instagram and Snapchat where she went makeup-free and bedazzled in a multi-colored bikini.

The mogul completed the look with a straw sun hat and aviator shades. She captioned one of the photos: “Work hard, play harder.”

The former star of “Bethenny Ever After,” recently revealed to her millions of followers that she is “single and ready to mingle” after ending her year-old romance with banker Dennis Shields.

Those, who have been following “Real Housewives of New York City,” are aware of the bitter feud between Singer and Frankel.

Frankel and her co-star had a big fight at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate. Singer has admitted that she was wrong to bash Frankel.

She confessed to Medley and Carole Radziwill that things got out of hands and added: “I really do like Bethenny. I actually love Bethenny. And I am just being a hard ass because I am actually very upset about the whole thing. I am just trying to pretend that I am not, when I really am.”

She went on to explain why she invited her to the house party by saying: “I think I just did the invitation for her to know I did not have any ill will towards her or any ill feelings. I do not ever like to exclude anyone, so I thought I would be the bigger person. I think she RSVP’d that she could not attend but hey — at least I got a RSVP. Maybe that is a little progress. Maybe just a little?”

Frankel declined the invitation and confessed: “I do not like her.I do not want to go.”

After the brawl at Medley’s, the businesswoman made it know she would never speak to Singer again.

She revealed: “You cannot be a friend with someone who you do not even know has a rifle pointed at your face cause they are so jealous. She and I were in the same group of friends. I hit the jackpot — I landed on the cover of Forbes Magazine, I worked my f—— ass off. I have never seen a jealous woman like I saw that night – ever in my entire life.”

Singer should move on with her life.