Bethenny Frankel Continues Feud With Ramona Singer And Finds A New Target – Tinsley Mortimer – On ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’

Bethenny Frankel has found a new person to bash – Tinsley Mortimer – and she is not letting go of her old feud with Ramona Singer either.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star had a hectic week where she made headlines for reportedly commenting on Nene Leakes’ salary.

The former contestant on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart” has now taken to her official blog to sound off on her nemesis, Singer, who is classless, she claims.

The Skinnygirl Cocktails founder and Singer have been involved in what has been dubbed the Berkshires Showdown.

For those who are unaware of the feud between Frankel and Singer, here is a brief recap.

While staying at Dorinda Medley’s beautiful estate, the co-stars had an epic screaming match after Singer claimed Frankel slept her way to success.

Singer, who had too much to drink that night and had problems falling asleep, caused extensive damage to one of the rooms.

Since then, the two women have been insulting each other on the show and via their blogs.

Last week, Singer had the following to say about Frankel: “That is so frustrating. So manipulative. Bethenny really knew that she was going to push my buttons enough for me to react the way I did. I should have just been as cold and indifferent the way she was…She really is a bully. I do not think she realizes what she says to others, nor do I think she really cares. That’s not about being BReal or BStrong. I call it BBully.”

This week, Frankel decided to call Singer out for lacking class and for ambushing her guests.

The business mogul wrote: “Ramona’s apartment looks great. I am very happy for her in her new nesting mode. Inviting Tom’s ex as yet another “gotcha” ambush certainly lacked class.”

The “I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To” author also decided to call newcomer Mortimer a blabbermouth and emotionally constipated.

She said in part: “Tinsley seems to be a bit emotionally constipated and kind of needs to take a page out of Elsa’s book, and let it go. Being a roommate at 40 in a room full of stuffed animals isn’t a cute look, nor is it the path to reviving a retired socialite career. Time to pack it up and pack it in. I do think Tinsley should wear her hair and lashes however she sees fit. She talks a lot about this “abusive” relationship she had, and it seems to, quite frankly, make everyone a bit uncomfortable, because we really don’t know her. Her mom seems sweet and Southern—two Southern BFF peas in a pod.”

Are you a fan of Frankel’s no-BS attitude towards the other House Wives?