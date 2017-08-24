Bethenny Frankel Breaks Down Crying Over Former Husband’s ‘Obsessive’ Behavior: ‘It’s Torture!’

Although during last night’s Real Housewives of New York reunion episode, Bethenny Frankel claimed that she was happier than ever, it looks like her former husband’s behavior is still something that haunts her days.

The reality TV star told Andy Cohen that the situation she was in was really negative as well as inexplicable and she hopes things will get better in time.

Despite the fact that their divorce was finalized last year, she ran into many problems with the man throughout the season, including an incident that ended with him being arrested after showing up at her daughter’s school.

But instead of talking more openly about what was happening, Frankel kept to herself most of the incidents, which host Cohen also addressed during the second part of the reunion.

Cohen started by saying that he gets how the divorce is such a big part of her life that she carries the repercussions of it everywhere and at any time, including on set.

At this point, the Housewife interrupted him and explained:

‘I am sure it does, because it is indescribable. It is inexplicable. You cannot even imagine the torment that this has been. There is no way to describe it. I just stifled it because if I let any of it out, I am just gonna totally break down. I cannot even believe this happened to me.’

A close pal of Bethenny’s, Carole Radziwell added that the man started to act really bizarre as their relationship crumbled.

According to her, he would sometimes hang up the phone during Frankel’s conversations with daughter Bryn or even turn the screen towards the wall when she FaceTimed her.

Remembering the ‘emotional havoc’ he caused in her life that Frankel kept bottled up for so long, the woman shouted that it was pure torture before breaking down in tears.

Cohen then asked if Frankel ever did something to trigger Hoppy’s behavior.

Radziwell answered the question, saying that he is completely obsessed with Frankel and that he is furious at not having control over her anymore.

Advertisement

Frankel claimed that the only way for her to live a normal life from now on is if there is no contact between the two of them.