Bethenny Frankel Attacks NeNe Leakes And Shows Her Beach Body In Stunning Photo

Bethenny Frankel debuts her beach body and goes after NeNe Leakes – it looks like “The Real Housewives of New York City” star is having a very busy week.

Frankel already has her hands full with several ongoing feuds with Ramona Singer and her mother, Bernadette Birk, but, it appears that she has found time to add a new enemy to her list.

With a net worth of about $25 million, the founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails is said to be fuming after she found out that Leakes had become the highest-paid cast member of the “House Wives” franchise history.

Indeed, Leakes will be getting $2 million from Bravo to be on season 10 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The star of the reality television series “Bethenny Ever After” was enraged by the news and has apparently reached out to the network to ask for a raise.

A source close to the author of “Body by Bethenny: Body-sculpting Workouts to Unleash Your SkinnyGirl” spoke to Radar Online and said: “Bethenny saw reports about what Nene is getting and is livid. She wants to be the best-paid housewife!”

An insider with ties to Bravo said Leakes got the deal of a lifetime thanks to her skilled team of negotiators.

The spy shared: “The network gave her [Leakes] the most lucrative deal in network history. Along with a lucrative seven-figure salary, Leakes has a most favored nations clause which allows her to have preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling filming events around her personal and business scheduled.”

This beach is feeling herself.

This is not the first time that Frankel has thrown Leakes under the bus.

In a past interview, Frankel claimed that the other House Wives were nothing more than reality stars.

She stated that Leakes ran laughable businesses just to have storylines and appear on Bravo. According to Frankel, she is the real deal with multi-million dollar companies.

She said at the time: “It is laughable but more sad. Women, this is not how it works. This is the problem when being a reality star is your actual job versus having a career the show follows. People create imaginary businesses to stay relevant.”

Walking into summer. Is it here yet?

She added: “Ramona, Teresa, Kathy Wakile, NeNe, Vicki, and the OC girls and more have all followed suit. I know the numbers and believe me, it is not easy, and almost all have discontinued or are currently a vanity play. I have begrudged none of them. There is room for everyone, and I hit it out of the park.”

Away from all the drama, Frankel shared pictures showing her beach body in a blue bikini poolside in her mansion in the Hamptons.