Beth Fukumoto Slams Donald Trump, Leaves The Republican Party To Become A Democrat

According to Beth Fukumoto, she did not leave the Republican party, it left her, and Donald Trump is the culprit.

This week, the Democrats unexpectedly gained a new member, and she is a high profile one who has what it takes to run for president one day.

America, meet 33-year-old Fukumoto, a former member of the Hawaii Republican Party, who announced not only is she telling the GOP aloha, she is now working to become a card-carrying Democrat.

The former director of Research for the House Minority is a well-known critic of President Trump, who dared to take part in the Honolulu’s Women’s March on January 21.

The move angered the party forcing her to resign as Republican leader in the state’s House of Representatives.

In a lengthy letter, she explained why she made such a drastic move.

The politician said she could no longer be part of a party where the leader has insulted women – the 2005 Access Hollywood tape where Trump said as a star he can grab women by their private parts comes to mind.

She also said that she disapproves of how the New York billionaire views minorities – in the past she has slammed the controversial immigration or Muslim ban.

Fukumoto said: “This election, I saw members of my party marginalizing and condemning minorities, ethnic or otherwise, and making demeaning comments towards women,”

Fukumoto, who is of mixed Japanese and Irish heritage, went on to reveal: “I wanted very badly to see the Republican Party denounce his comments, and that didn’t happen. That for me was the issue that really changed how I felt.”

Before making her announcement to switch, Fukumoto conducted a survey where she asked voters their opinions. More than 76 percent of those polled said they would support her regardless.

