Beth Chapman Opens Up About Her Stage Two Throat Cancer, Reveals She Has ‘50/50 Chances’ Of Surviving

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star revealed that she is not very hopeful she will get through this. Beth Chapman, who is battling stage two throat cancer stated that she doesn’t feel positive about surviving her horrible illness.

The 50-year-old opened up in a video for Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, their show special that documents the couple’s struggle with the deadly disease.

‘As I start this battle, I do not see a lot of optimism. They give me 50/50 chances,’ she stated.

As fans may remember, after receiving the shocking diagnosis, Beth underwent emergency surgery.

‘After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of Stage 2 throat cancer. I have what’s referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses. I have stared down the devil more than once in my life, but I have never faced a real life or death decision,’ the star wrote in an emotional letter she penned to her close friends and family members.

Advertisement

But while the woman has lost all hope that she will be healthy again and live a long life, her husband Duane thinks ‘Cancer picked on the wrong woman!’