Beth Chapman Is Cancer Free Following Horrific Fight For Her Life!

Dog, The Bounty Hunter, can breathe a sigh of relief and thank God that his beloved wife is now healthy. We have learned that fortunately, Beth Chapman is cancer free! The man revealed the great news during a special of their Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives show last night.

During the reality TV show, he was so desperate that he prayed he’d pass away before Beth.

‘If you love me, Lord, you will let me die first. Do not let me bury Bethy.’

Just a few moments later, Duane received the best news of his life via a phone call.

The doctors had assured him Beth didn’t show any more signs of cancer.

‘Hello, attention. No cancer,’ he turned to the cameras looking ecstatic.

‘There’s a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing. [The doctor] said if I were not such a good husband it would not have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.’

Beth had recently talked about her condition revealing that despite the fact that she had a 50/50 chance of survival, she was determined to fight for her life.

‘When we made a pledge years ago, I said I would love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth’s really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I’d love her forever,’ Dog said after hearing the good news, adding that fortunately, death is yet to ‘do [them] apart.’