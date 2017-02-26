Best Picture At Oscars 2017 Goes To ‘Moonlight’ Instead Of ‘La La Land’ Amid Baffling Mix-up

OMG and WOW are what people are saying on social media after the huge mixup and the strange moment that just occurred at the 2017 Oscars.

Advertisement

The 2017 Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this evening.

The ceremony had appeared to go on without a glitch, that is until it was time to announce the biggest prize of the night – Best Picture.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were the presenters of the category.

It was first revealed that “La La Land” was the winner and the entire cast rushed on stage for the acceptance speech of the year.

However, when the envelope was handed to “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz, he noticed something was wrong.

There was a massive mess, and the wrong winner was announced for Best Picture.

The card inside the red envelope did not say that “La La Land” was the winner. Instead, it had Emma Stone’s name.

Confused by what he saw, Horowitz told the people responsible for the event what he read and demanded answers.

As it turned out, the wrong envelope was handed to Beatty and Dunaway.

Host Jimmy Kimmel and presenter Beatty came back to the stage and major shocker, “Moonlight” was the actual winner.

Even before the fiasco, it was easy to tell that something was wrong.

It took Beatty a long time to announce the winner, he appeared perplexed by what was written, and even turned to Dunaway for guidance.

WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of 'La La Land' realizes a mistake had been made and 'Moonlight' actually won Best Picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCCopwsJ66 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

The legendary star explained the fiasco by saying that he was just not joking around when he took an eternity to reveal the winner.

He stated: “I opened the envelope, and it said, ‘Emma Stone, “La La Land.”’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you ― I wasn’t trying to be funny … This is ‘Moonlight,’ the Best Picture.”

Advertisement

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins was baffled and could barely say anything during his acceptance speech.