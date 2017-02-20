Best Mom Ever! Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids To Meet The King Of Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie is trying her best to be a great example to her kids and also expose them to other, even greater role models. Recently, the mother of six went to Cambodia and she took the young ones along as well. Furthermore she actually introduced them to the King of Cambodia! How cool is that?

As fans of the famous actress already know, she and her brood landed in Cambodia over the weekend. They were all there to attend the premiere of First They Killed My Father.

Brangelina’s children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 were all smiles as they watched their mom talk about her project at the event.

Furthermore, as we’ve already reported, the trip also marked the first time any of the children spoke publicly ever since their parents decided to file for a divorce.

After the premiere, Angelina took her kids to meet none other than the King of Cambodia.

“The children are very close to the children who are in the film and, in fact, many of them are best friends,” King Norodom Sihamoni later said at a press conference, adding that “Maddox is happy to be back in his country.”

Maddox was adopted from Cambodia back in 2002.

This is Jolie’s first public appearance ever since her and Pitt’s divorce exploded back in September.

While Angelina takes her kids all over the world and spends as much time as she wants with them, Brad Pitt is struggling to win more visitation hours.

“Brad’s jumped through all the hoops now, and he’s gone for child therapy, he’s been cleared by the authorities and the lowest statutory rights he has a father would be overnight stays with the children,” a source explained.

Currently, Brad is busy building his kids a “house of fun” at his multi-million dollar home in Los Feliz.