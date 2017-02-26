Best And Worst Oscars 2017 Red Carpet Dresses Include Hailee Steinfeld And Blanca Blanco

The 2017 Oscars Red Carpet is currently airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles in California.

Stars have been sashaying on the magic bright red carpet and conducting interviews with various television personalities before entering the venue.

In case you are wondering the 89th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Before the main event, people at home and lined up around the Dolby Theater enjoyed the red carpet arrival of some of the biggest stars in the world.

This evening, some fashion icons were born, and some fashion faux pas have occurred.

Let us look at the best and worst dress at the 2017 Oscars.

Giuliana Rancic opened the red carpet with a dazzling baby blue cape gown from Georges Chakra’s 2017 Spring/Summer collection.

Rancic will be joined by Ryan Seacrest, Louise Roe, Stacy London, Nancy O’Dell, and Zuri Hall to interview stars on the carpet for E!.

Ruth Negga was the lady in red in a stunning creation by Valentino on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet.

The European actress wore a blue ribbon as a shout out to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) which has been raising millions of dollars to fight Donald Trump’s immigration ban targeting Muslim countries in court.

Continuing with the red trend, Kristin Cavallari looked stunning and very slim in a strapless scarlet gown complete with a diamond choker.

Credit: Getty

Hailee Steinfeld looked like a romantic princess in a sheer gown by Ralph & Russo, Neil Lane jewelry, and Charlotte Olympia shoes.

British actress Felicity Jones kept it simple in a princess-like gown. Taraji P. Henson killed it in a purple velvet Alberta Ferretti gown with a gazillion dollar necklace as her only accessory.

It is official, the title of the worst-dressed actress goes to Blanca Blanco who appeared at the Oscars’ red carpet in a gold dress with a slit to the hip that exposed her private parts.