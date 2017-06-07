Bernice Burgos, Who? T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Are Back On Amid Pregnancy Rumor

Bernice Burgos is out, and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle has taken back her rightful place next to T.I., according to a new interview.

In part 2050 of the bizarre soap opera between the rapper and his estranged wife, today, fans learned they are talking again.

This one is not a rumor; it is a fact that was revealed by Tiny herself during an interview with Jules UnCut where she confessed that her marriage to T.I. has been a wild rollercoaster ride where they are sometimes on because of their deep love for each other and their family and other times they are off because of their so-called “friendship” with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Miss Burgos.

This week, T.I. has no time for Burgos because he is focusing on Tiny. Moreover, many believe that it could have something to do with those pregnancy rumors flying around.

The petite diva had the following to say about her marriage to the host: “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off. We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

She went on to convey a feeling that many people go through, having a hard time letting go a former spouse especially when they have young children together.

No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Tiny added: “We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there. I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not.”

The complicated situation between T.I. and Tiny has Burgos going crazy. A source close to the curvy model said she feels that she is losing him with each passing day because he cannot get the mother of his children off his brain.

The pro-Bugos spy explained: “He just can’t seem to get Tiny off his mind, Bernice is worried and confused about his mixed feelings. T.I. just can’t quit Tiny. Whether it is to get her attention or keep her in check, T.I. has a compulsion. He is always creeping on her social!”

In another sign that Burgos is losing the war, Wednesday, Tiny shared a post that said the deception and betrayal were blessings.

She wrote: “it was the betrayal that blessed me. No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise.”

Is she telling the world that T.I.’s infidelity may have saved their marriage and brought them closer?