Entertainment

Bernice Burgos, Who? T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Are Back On Amid Pregnancy Rumor

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/07/2017
T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle Bernice BurgosCredit: MadameNoire

Bernice Burgos is out, and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle has taken back her rightful place next to T.I., according to a new interview.

In part 2050 of the bizarre soap opera between the rapper and his estranged wife, today, fans learned they are talking again.

This one is not a rumor; it is a fact that was revealed by Tiny herself during an interview with Jules UnCut where she confessed that her marriage to T.I. has been a wild rollercoaster ride where they are sometimes on because of their deep love for each other and their family and other times they are off because of their so-called “friendship” with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Miss Burgos.

This week, T.I. has no time for Burgos because he is focusing on Tiny. Moreover, many believe that it could have something to do with those pregnancy rumors flying around.

The petite diva had the following to say about her marriage to the host: “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off. We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

She went on to convey a feeling that many people go through, having a hard time letting go a former spouse especially when they have young children together.

No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

Tiny added: “We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there. I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not.”

The complicated situation between T.I. and Tiny has Burgos going crazy. A source close to the curvy model said she feels that she is losing him with each passing day because he cannot get the mother of his children off his brain.

The pro-Bugos spy explained: “He just can’t seem to get Tiny off his mind, Bernice is worried and confused about his mixed feelings. T.I. just can’t quit Tiny. Whether it is to get her attention or keep her in check, T.I. has a compulsion. He is always creeping on her social!”

In another sign that Burgos is losing the war, Wednesday, Tiny shared a post that said the deception and betrayal were blessings.

She wrote: “it was the betrayal that blessed me. No worries…God always show up & show out!! Blessing in disguise.”

Is she telling the world that T.I.’s infidelity may have saved their marriage and brought them closer?

20 Comments

Phelecia
06/07/2017 at 7:31 pm
Reply

So happy to hear they’re back together! Family is everything. The King needs his queen and that’s Tiny 🙂


Angelfrmla
06/07/2017 at 6:53 pm
Reply

Sidepiece have several seats after u read Deuteronomy 5:21 don’t be confused this should clear up everything for you.


No better
06/07/2017 at 6:28 pm
Reply

So tried of man always getting a pass. Since, it’s so easy to just sleep with another woman. LEAVE your current relationship 1st, by that way you Don’t have to answer to NO body!!!!!These disrespectful females understand if you cannot go to his house you’re NOT his woman.


Larhon Gay
06/07/2017 at 5:42 pm
Reply

TI GO HOME TO TINY…LEAVE THAT BS ALONE.

LARHON FROM DALLAS


Linda
06/07/2017 at 5:32 pm
Reply

Hold on, so she says that she feels she is losing him. First off, you have to be with someone, in order to feel as though you are losing them. You and TI have yet to make anything official, meaning, go public with a relationship. But I guess that’s your way of seeing and thinking. Another thing is, he will always have Tiny on his brain (as you put it) bcz she was his wife for a very long time and she is and will always be the mother of his children. That will Never go away. And why are you so worried about him creeping on her social? Again, mother of his kids, and they are still very great friends.. That will Not end. No matter what develops at the end of the day, neither one of them will walk away from their close bond of friendship.. Especially raising those children together.. Ever! So, whether he chooses to keep what’s her name or not, that’s something she need to get use to.. And quick. But don’t ever disrespect Tiny nor cause any BS pertaining to her and those kids.


Teresa
06/07/2017 at 4:54 pm
Reply

This woman is obsessed with her body. T.I go home to your beautiful family.


    Pat
    06/07/2017 at 7:57 pm
    Reply

    She really is obsessed She just can’t get enough of showing off all that silicone. Strange behavior, especially for a 37-year old.

Yaya
06/07/2017 at 4:48 pm
Reply

LOVE WILL KEEP THEM TOGETHER! !TIP AND TINY 4 EVER


Aqueellaa Sparks
06/07/2017 at 4:25 pm
Reply

Stick with your man through thick or thin


Stacie Galindo
06/07/2017 at 3:53 pm
Reply

I think tiny and ti should keep there private life private.





