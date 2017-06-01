FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Was Flown To LA To Be With T.I. – Rapper Has Been Generous With The Gifts

Mel Walker Posted On 06/01/2017
SOHH.com

Bernice Burgos is slowly becoming the queen of modern twerking on social media, and not everyone is handling it well.

The woman, who is allegedly at the center of the T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris split, is doing her best to extend her 15 minutes of fame.

The 37-year-old mother of two is constantly posting racy content on the social networking channels to ensure that she retains a fan base after all is said and done.

However, she is also facing a lot of criticism for trying to put herself in the same lane as someone like Kylie Jenner who is half her age.

There is also another reason that pushes Burgos to seek attention with her “interesting” photos and videos. The model hopes to keep the “No Mediocre” singer entertain.

If the ATL actor is happy, he will return the favor in more ways than one. According to reports, he flew her to Los Angeles for one of his concerts and was very generous with all kinds of gifts.

An insider shared: “Bernice and T.I. were together last night (May 28). He flew her and her youngest daughter to LA so he could see her. She was with him last night; they spent the night together.”

The chatty source added: “T.I. spoiled Bernice. He put her up in her own suite, gave her a driver and shopping money. And he sent she and her daughter to Disneyland for the day. He might not be making things public with Bernice, but he still spoils her, he is good to her. She wants him to claim her more in public, but in the meantime, he is treating her very well.”

Despite all of this attention and the grand gestures, T.I. is definitely taking his time before making the relationship official or divorcing his wife of 6 years.

10 Comments

Snoopy
06/02/2017 at 6:02 pm
Reply

Always remember what you put out you get back tenfold. Shame on both of you TI and Bernice shame on you both


Shenika mcrae
06/02/2017 at 2:16 pm
Reply

I want tell nobody else,lol


Angela
06/02/2017 at 9:41 am
Reply

Me personal i think it in poor taste what this woman and ti are doing very disrespectful to me tiny the mother of your children really all yall been through and men wonder why women get scorn cause of stuff this tell you like this ti everthing thats looks good aint good for you and to the woman how long you think this going to last just be prepare


The Untold thruth
06/01/2017 at 8:00 pm
Reply

I’m disappointed in Ti, while she is attractive to look at, not much of what she is showinging suggest she is a self respecting, mature, intellectual WOMAN, you know the qualities of a keeper To the contrary her behavior suggests the opposite, either way Ti sems to be an above average thinker but also seems to have fallen victim too thinking with the little head instead of the big head. What can she offer besides a few nights of pleasure- then what. Forgive me if I’m judging but…


Cynthia
06/01/2017 at 3:29 pm
Reply

She’s trash any woman that fools around with another women’s husband iz a zero. Karma will greet you Thats for sure.


    Keosha
    06/02/2017 at 2:26 pm
    Reply

    Your exactly right straight up💯💯

Kim
06/01/2017 at 2:56 pm
Reply

It obviously Bernice has self esteem issues. She constantly posting pictures of herself. She feeling insecure of her relationship with TI. Trust and believe he into you why try keep him happy and focus on you with pictures. Beside never heard of Bernice until she hook up with TI. Tiny and TI will always have connections


Margo Mays
06/01/2017 at 1:15 pm
Reply

We’ll ti don’t call tiny when you go to jail 😙


    Keosha
    06/02/2017 at 2:24 pm
    Reply

    I think ti and tiny need to work that [email protected] out for the sake of the kids at least and let that side how fly in the wind straight up God first family second TIP

Margaret spencer
06/01/2017 at 12:15 pm
Reply

Miss Bernice you have to realize one thing with ti has done to his wife he would do to you you just decide chick he don’t hate you you just there to comfort him through these tough times right now but trust me when he get his mind right and get herself together since the girl you are going out the door by


