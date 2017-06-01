Bernice Burgos Was Flown To LA To Be With T.I. – Rapper Has Been Generous With The Gifts

Bernice Burgos is slowly becoming the queen of modern twerking on social media, and not everyone is handling it well.

The woman, who is allegedly at the center of the T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris split, is doing her best to extend her 15 minutes of fame.

The 37-year-old mother of two is constantly posting racy content on the social networking channels to ensure that she retains a fan base after all is said and done.

However, she is also facing a lot of criticism for trying to put herself in the same lane as someone like Kylie Jenner who is half her age.

There is also another reason that pushes Burgos to seek attention with her “interesting” photos and videos. The model hopes to keep the “No Mediocre” singer entertain.

@shellystarlashes 😍🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 29, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

If the ATL actor is happy, he will return the favor in more ways than one. According to reports, he flew her to Los Angeles for one of his concerts and was very generous with all kinds of gifts.

An insider shared: “Bernice and T.I. were together last night (May 28). He flew her and her youngest daughter to LA so he could see her. She was with him last night; they spent the night together.”

The chatty source added: “T.I. spoiled Bernice. He put her up in her own suite, gave her a driver and shopping money. And he sent she and her daughter to Disneyland for the day. He might not be making things public with Bernice, but he still spoils her, he is good to her. She wants him to claim her more in public, but in the meantime, he is treating her very well.”

Advertisement

Despite all of this attention and the grand gestures, T.I. is definitely taking his time before making the relationship official or divorcing his wife of 6 years.