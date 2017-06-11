FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Wants Drake Back After T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Reconciliation

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/11/2017
Tameka Tiny Harris DrakeCredit: Instagram

Bernice Burgos is starting to have regrets about her romance with T.I. who lied to her and might have impregnated his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Burgos is telling herself that she should have made the relationship with Drake work. In the summer of 2015, Drake was spotted with a bikini-clad Burgos in Australia.

The pair was seen hugging and sharing massages poolside at a luxury hotel as the rapper was taken part in the Future Music Festival.

The stunning Instagram model met the Canadian singer while working on the music video for Rick Ross’ song entitled “Diced Pineapples” on which he was featured.

The pair had a brief yet intense romance that now has Burgos feeling all kinds of ways according to one of her close friends.

The spy said Burgos is missing Drake because “at least he was not married and he cared enough to write tracks about her.”

Indeed on Romeo Santos’ song entitled “Odio,” Drake named-dropped Burgos.

He rapped: “And you look like you drawn by an artist / No you, you like Bernice & Yaris but both put together / Those are some girls that I know from back home, if you saw ’em you’d get it, look don’t worry about it.”

Now that they are both single and Rihanna seems to be out of his life for good, Burgos is wondering if she can rekindle the romance with Drake.

The same source said Burgos has been left heartbroken by T.I. who lied to her after promising a bright future together.

She feels betrayed by the Atlanta-based rapper who has been shading her on social media after he unceremoniously dumped her and went back to Tiny.

The friend explained: “Bernice had no idea T.I. was still seeing Tiny the way he is.He totally lied to her, and she is not taking it well. Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.”

The model has told herself that she deserves a better man who will not hide their romance. Additionally, she is no longer interested in being with a married man.

The insider shared: “Bernice knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she is ready to find a new man.”

Tiny, who is rumored to be three months pregnant, said on Jules UnCut that she is back on with her hubby and they are working things out.

The Xscape singer stated: “We are back talking now, and that was really mistake, I do not know how that started happening. He always does that, he finds a way to get a call, and then we start talking again.”

Do you think Burgos should try the rekindle her romance with Drake?

26 Comments

Ashley Davis
06/11/2017 at 11:17 pm
Reply

I really don’t understand why she is surprised by any of this. She’s experiencing karma at it’s finest. And the fact that she thinks, a married man would treat any woman willing to sleep with them, knowing that they have a wife with respect is absolutely ridiculous!!!!! 😂😂😂 she has to learn to love herself, before she can demand any man to love and respect her. Nobody wants a thot bopping a** hoe.


I slay all day
06/11/2017 at 11:01 pm
Reply

That what she gets she knew that man wasn’t divorced and all she wanted was the money now me not say that she can get up off her a** and do something but in stead she tried to mass with a married man and because he back with wife and kids she wants to get made you can’t get mad cause you want to be with him for the money scratch yo a** and get glad how bout that 😕😕💩💩


Jennifer
06/11/2017 at 10:58 pm
Reply

Hey while yall scolding her for being with T.I. it takes two now. He shouldn’t have engaged in any relationship with any other female knowing that he wasn’t ready to let go in the first place. He know its too much to walk a way from when it comes down to Tiny and the kids.


    Ashley Davis
    06/11/2017 at 11:26 pm
    Reply

    But as an adult, she knew it was wrong, and slept with him anyway. That says something about her character as a person, and she should not be excluded from scolding, or ridicule, because she asked to receive it, the minute she laid on her back for him. Don’t make it seem like an innocent mistake, because it’s not. She could have easily made it clear that had no intrest in a married man. But she didn’t care, until she realized she was just a pretty face, and a free piece of a**.

Shannon riley
06/11/2017 at 10:47 pm
Reply

You’re all blaming the woman. It’s the man that needs to be checked. Tiny taking him back shows she’s weak. I am not condoning just stating a fact!





