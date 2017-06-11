FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Wants Drake Back After T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Reconciliation

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/11/2017
Tameka Tiny Harris DrakeCredit: Instagram

Bernice Burgos is starting to have regrets about her romance with T.I. who lied to her and might have impregnated his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Burgos is telling herself that she should have made the relationship with Drake work. In the summer of 2015, Drake was spotted with a bikini-clad Burgos in Australia.

The pair was seen hugging and sharing massages poolside at a luxury hotel as the rapper was taken part in the Future Music Festival.

The stunning Instagram model met the Canadian singer while working on the music video for Rick Ross’ song entitled “Diced Pineapples” on which he was featured.

The pair had a brief yet intense romance that now has Burgos feeling all kinds of ways according to one of her close friends.

The spy said Burgos is missing Drake because “at least he was not married and he cared enough to write tracks about her.”

Indeed on Romeo Santos’ song entitled “Odio,” Drake named-dropped Burgos.

He rapped: “And you look like you drawn by an artist / No you, you like Bernice & Yaris but both put together / Those are some girls that I know from back home, if you saw ’em you’d get it, look don’t worry about it.”

Now that they are both single and Rihanna seems to be out of his life for good, Burgos is wondering if she can rekindle the romance with Drake.

The same source said Burgos has been left heartbroken by T.I. who lied to her after promising a bright future together.

She feels betrayed by the Atlanta-based rapper who has been shading her on social media after he unceremoniously dumped her and went back to Tiny.

The friend explained: “Bernice had no idea T.I. was still seeing Tiny the way he is.He totally lied to her, and she is not taking it well. Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.”

The model has told herself that she deserves a better man who will not hide their romance. Additionally, she is no longer interested in being with a married man.

The insider shared: “Bernice knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she is ready to find a new man.”

Tiny, who is rumored to be three months pregnant, said on Jules UnCut that she is back on with her hubby and they are working things out.

The Xscape singer stated: “We are back talking now, and that was really mistake, I do not know how that started happening. He always does that, he finds a way to get a call, and then we start talking again.”

Do you think Burgos should try the rekindle her romance with Drake?

4 Comments

Skyler
06/11/2017 at 3:15 pm
Reply

why do she have to depend on a man,for her needs. She run from one to another one what kind of example is she setting for her two.


Robbie Scheppert
06/11/2017 at 3:00 pm
Reply

Bernice, She feels “played”….
She should, she’s a toy that all the players play with, REALLY GIRL!?
Your so fake!! You show your fat a** on every screen possible & think a man wants you?!! REALLY GIRL!?! you’ve played the field with every player out there! Can’t you see your a toy! WHO takes you serious!! I’m SURE Drake will take you home to Mama…..NOT!!!
People see that you’ll use any means to further your “career” Lolo
SORRY, not sorry. What career are you trying to further……….
The “Tramp of the year” career?
Shame shame shame on you dog you’re just NASTY!!!
Tiny don’t make it easy on him.
He stepped outside the marriage
That’s the biggest fear in any woman. Demand counseling.
He just can’t come & go when he pleases what is it he’s teaching his sons, come on T!!!


Shanae
06/11/2017 at 3:00 pm
Reply

You get what you looking for btw she wasn’t estranged he was and why tiny keep getting thrown up its her husband! And if baby girl know/feel she banging like that she wouldn’t let T.I or any other try her like a prostitute.She was getting broke off cause she was laying down! In the end he still got $ his wife and family. Ms.Burgos back on a mission prayerfully she’ll choose the single man trail this time.They already have enough issues and trials!


Lynn
06/11/2017 at 2:53 pm
Reply

Haaaa ha hàaaa! She should work on being the best Mother to her Children. It’s not always about a man. When you have children you must put them first not the next rapper, next baby daddy


