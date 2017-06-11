Bernice Burgos Wants Drake Back After T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Reconciliation

Bernice Burgos is starting to have regrets about her romance with T.I. who lied to her and might have impregnated his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Burgos is telling herself that she should have made the relationship with Drake work. In the summer of 2015, Drake was spotted with a bikini-clad Burgos in Australia.

The pair was seen hugging and sharing massages poolside at a luxury hotel as the rapper was taken part in the Future Music Festival.

The stunning Instagram model met the Canadian singer while working on the music video for Rick Ross’ song entitled “Diced Pineapples” on which he was featured.

The pair had a brief yet intense romance that now has Burgos feeling all kinds of ways according to one of her close friends.

The spy said Burgos is missing Drake because “at least he was not married and he cared enough to write tracks about her.”

Indeed on Romeo Santos’ song entitled “Odio,” Drake named-dropped Burgos.

He rapped: “And you look like you drawn by an artist / No you, you like Bernice & Yaris but both put together / Those are some girls that I know from back home, if you saw ’em you’d get it, look don’t worry about it.”

Now that they are both single and Rihanna seems to be out of his life for good, Burgos is wondering if she can rekindle the romance with Drake.

The same source said Burgos has been left heartbroken by T.I. who lied to her after promising a bright future together.

She feels betrayed by the Atlanta-based rapper who has been shading her on social media after he unceremoniously dumped her and went back to Tiny.

Drake winning. Game over. Bernice is so poppin 😍 pic.twitter.com/QcvSK0JKBM — Ev (@forevalice) March 3, 2015

The friend explained: “Bernice had no idea T.I. was still seeing Tiny the way he is.He totally lied to her, and she is not taking it well. Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.”

The model has told herself that she deserves a better man who will not hide their romance. Additionally, she is no longer interested in being with a married man.

The insider shared: “Bernice knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she is ready to find a new man.”

Tiny, who is rumored to be three months pregnant, said on Jules UnCut that she is back on with her hubby and they are working things out.

The Xscape singer stated: “We are back talking now, and that was really mistake, I do not know how that started happening. He always does that, he finds a way to get a call, and then we start talking again.”

Do you think Burgos should try the rekindle her romance with Drake?