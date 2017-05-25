FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Tries To Break The Internet With Instagram Photos Amid T.I. And Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Split Drama

Mel Walker Posted On 05/25/2017
Bernice Burgos is breaking the Internet with her updates on social media. In the divorce of rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, the 37-year-old model is rumored to be a central player.

The Instagram personality, who is a mother of two, has been called all kinds of nasty names, but she has been able to navigate the negativity in a very efficient way.

T.I. does not seem to be in a rush to make their alleged relationship official and people close to her say she is bothered by his decision.

His friends say that he did not want it to go public in the first place, the “No Mediocre” artist likes to cultivate some level of mystery in how he is being portrayed in the media.

An insider, who knows about the situation, has explained: “Bernice is not being too understanding. She‘s starting to complain that she feels like he is hiding their relationship. She is nagging at him to take her out somewhere public. She wants all the attention she can get.”

Nonetheless, the love triangle has been excellent for Miss Burgos, and her brand is now on a different level.

To keep her new fans happy, Burgos often uploads “interesting” pictures on social media where very little is left to the imagination.

One of my favs☺️🍫 #Trinidad🌺

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

With her amazing curves, even the haters have to look while they are busy predicting that her relationship with the ATL actor will not last.

The naysayers say she is doing all of this for money and fame. They believe Tiny is the one who really cares about T.I.

When he was down, Tiny stood up and held the entire family together. The rapper is dumping her for someone who sees life in a very different way.

Tiny has always put her family before anything else, those supporters claim.

