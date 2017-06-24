FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos To Make T.I. Pay For Humiliating Her During The Bet Awards

Nick Markus Posted On 06/24/2017
bernice burgos t.i.Source: askkissy.com

The BET Awards in LA are going to take place this weekend, meaning that Bernice Burgos knows exactly where to find T.I.!  The Instagram model has decided to take revenge on the rapper for what he’s done to her.

According to new reports, Bernice Burgos is planning to track him down during the Awards show and confront him about lying to her and eventually dumping her.

One insider has revealed that Burgos fell for every one of T.I.’s promises and now she feels let down by how he just left her and went back to Tiny despite swearing it was all over between them.

The source went on to explain that he broke her heart and humiliated her and now she wants to make the rapper pay.

Apparently, the model wants to meet him while he’s in Los Angeles and confront him face to face.

Bernice wants T.I. to see her in the flesh so he can be reminded what he’s missing out on.

Indeed, the model has been wearing a lot of revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination lately and going to clubs with various men.

She has also been taking to social media to post racy videos in which she wears see-through shirts while T.I. has been spending more and more time with his family.

‘She is going after his friends, she is sending sexy DMs and flirting with all kinds of guys he knows. She wants to get under his skin, and she knows that will hit him where it hurts, in his ego. She is not going to hide away and avoid seeing him either,’ the insider explained.

As fans may already be aware, Bernice has been flirting with Chris Brown.

But while her intention while in Los Angeles is to confront T.I., the woman has also found herself a sweet gig.

Burgos is going to host a party at the swank W Hotel the night before the awards show.

It is without doubt Bernice will be flirting with many guys during the party.

Do you think Bernice Burgos will manage to find T.I. and confront him for what he did to her or will the rapper manage to avoid her?

