Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos To Make T.I. Pay For Humiliating Her During The Bet Awards

Nick Markus Posted On 06/24/2017
15
20.2K Views
6


bernice burgos t.i.

The BET Awards in LA are going to take place this weekend, meaning that Bernice Burgos knows exactly where to find T.I.!  The Instagram model has decided to take revenge on the rapper for what he’s done to her.

According to new reports, Bernice Burgos is planning to track him down during the Awards show and confront him about lying to her and eventually dumping her.

One insider has revealed that Burgos fell for every one of T.I.’s promises and now she feels let down by how he just left her and went back to Tiny despite swearing it was all over between them.

The source went on to explain that he broke her heart and humiliated her and now she wants to make the rapper pay.

Apparently, the model wants to meet him while he’s in Los Angeles and confront him face to face.

Bernice wants T.I. to see her in the flesh so he can be reminded what he’s missing out on.

Indeed, the model has been wearing a lot of revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination lately and going to clubs with various men.

She has also been taking to social media to post racy videos in which she wears see-through shirts while T.I. has been spending more and more time with his family.

‘She is going after his friends, she is sending sexy DMs and flirting with all kinds of guys he knows. She wants to get under his skin, and she knows that will hit him where it hurts, in his ego. She is not going to hide away and avoid seeing him either,’ the insider explained.

As fans may already be aware, Bernice has been flirting with Chris Brown.

But while her intention while in Los Angeles is to confront T.I., the woman has also found herself a sweet gig.

Burgos is going to host a party at the swank W Hotel the night before the awards show.

It is without doubt Bernice will be flirting with many guys during the party.

Do you think Bernice Burgos will manage to find T.I. and confront him for what he did to her or will the rapper manage to avoid her?

Post Views: 20,164

15 Comments

Pat
06/24/2017 at 4:35 pm
Reply

This woman is close to 40 and still doesn’t get that physical attractiveness is merely one of several factors that make a difference in life and relationships. Nor does she seem to understand that “married” means “married” no matter what, especially when kids are involved. Even worse, she doesn’t seem to get that wrong actions usually have wrong results. Worst than that, she didn’t seem to know that people going through divorce might tell you anything and mean it 100% at the time. But, usually, the divorcing brain is not clear-thinking so… It’s sad to say, but the truth is that this physically beautiful woman should have kept her original good looks and spent her body makeover money buying whatever it takes for her to get some smarts.


JuicyLee
06/24/2017 at 1:50 pm
Reply

It’s very sad and please move on make yourself happy by being w/ someone who isn’t married, that will respect you, daughter and your family!!! But you have to respect yourself first then it will be given unto you!!!….Luv JuicyLee


Penny
06/24/2017 at 1:43 pm
Reply

That light bulb headed fake wannabe b**** she ain’t s*** thinking she can break a happy home from a good marriage that’s why she got played and the next dudes going to play or two and if she plan on f****** with Chris Brown he ain’t going to do nothing but smash her and then beat her a** so she better stay in her Lane with her dumb a** self!


Gb
06/24/2017 at 1:24 pm
Reply

She needs to sit down somewhere. And stop degrading herself. She need to continue chasing her money and not these men. And dang! Don’t she have a daughter gosh have some respect for her and set an example.


Nichols Matthews
06/24/2017 at 12:21 pm
Reply

The same way he dodged his wife when she tried to serve him the divorce papers, he will surely dodge her. Bernice needs to understand that she crossed the line catching feelings for a married man. She making herself look slutish flirting with every Dick, Tom, & Chris. Take a break. Silence KILLS EM





