FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
joseline hernandez t.i. angelina jolie kris jenner drake maci bookout kendall jenner bernice burgos Nikki Mudarris janet jackson Deyjah Harris farrah abraham tiny tameka cottle Dorinda Medley kenya moore tamar braxton beyonce Keyshia Cole blac chyna adam lind
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos To Make T.I. Pay For Humiliating Her During The Bet Awards

Nick Markus Posted On 06/24/2017
14
18.4K Views
6


bernice burgos t.i.Source: askkissy.com

The BET Awards in LA are going to take place this weekend, meaning that Bernice Burgos knows exactly where to find T.I.!  The Instagram model has decided to take revenge on the rapper for what he’s done to her.

According to new reports, Bernice Burgos is planning to track him down during the Awards show and confront him about lying to her and eventually dumping her.

One insider has revealed that Burgos fell for every one of T.I.’s promises and now she feels let down by how he just left her and went back to Tiny despite swearing it was all over between them.

The source went on to explain that he broke her heart and humiliated her and now she wants to make the rapper pay.

Apparently, the model wants to meet him while he’s in Los Angeles and confront him face to face.

Bernice wants T.I. to see her in the flesh so he can be reminded what he’s missing out on.

Indeed, the model has been wearing a lot of revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination lately and going to clubs with various men.

She has also been taking to social media to post racy videos in which she wears see-through shirts while T.I. has been spending more and more time with his family.

‘She is going after his friends, she is sending sexy DMs and flirting with all kinds of guys he knows. She wants to get under his skin, and she knows that will hit him where it hurts, in his ego. She is not going to hide away and avoid seeing him either,’ the insider explained.

As fans may already be aware, Bernice has been flirting with Chris Brown.

But while her intention while in Los Angeles is to confront T.I., the woman has also found herself a sweet gig.

Burgos is going to host a party at the swank W Hotel the night before the awards show.

It is without doubt Bernice will be flirting with many guys during the party.

Advertisement

Do you think Bernice Burgos will manage to find T.I. and confront him for what he did to her or will the rapper manage to avoid her?

Post Views: 18,353

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. bet awards

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Create More Drama Around The ‘Kiss’ And A Photo On Social Media
06/24/2017
T.I. To Executive Produce And Star In ‘Atlanta’s Most Wanted’ TV Show Among Many Other Projects!
06/24/2017
Deyjah Harris’ Birthday Is Another Public Reunion For T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris – Take That, Bernice Burgos, Say Fans
06/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
14 Comments

Eboogy
06/24/2017 at 11:11 am
Reply

For her sake I sure hope she don’t. She must forgot she was a side piece. Should have played your role.


Honey
06/24/2017 at 9:08 am
Reply

Bernice better leave Tip along the man is not know joke !! You got played lady did you really think he was leaving his family ?? For a woman like you come on just enjoy the ride he took you on and move on to your next one that’s how you put yourself out there


Nicole
06/24/2017 at 8:43 am
Reply

First off she humiliated herself messing around with a married man, publicly and period. Regardless what that man says, he is still married, meaning he is off limits. Now I think she better take several seats. 40 year old insta-thot still looking for a come up.


Cynthia Hatley
06/24/2017 at 8:18 am
Reply

Bernice need to get over it
That man is married with children and a history with his wife. I think he may have thought the marriage was over. But don’t want to lose her..And want to reconcile
It was reported he cheated but some get called on their ish and change.bernice coming off like a hoe is not making TI mad. It make her look stupid..and like a gold digger going after entertainers such as Chris Brown? Yeah he may smash and leave..He’s a man with a reputation of sleeping around ..And not being true
It make her look so ridiculous.. She’s a beautiful girl..She deserve to be with a man who will love her too and be true..She shouldn’t try and make a life with a married man.. Anytime a couple just had a baby..Chances are a reconciliation..I don’t think he played with her feelings..I think he was hurt.. Caught off guard thinking he could continue cheating and his wife let him know she was not going for it anymore.
Bernice need to let go and move on and stop spending herself thin let a man come to her he will respect her more.be a woman a man desire and can’t get..Don’t allow guys to smash cause they have money..Do your own thing and there will be so many guys trying to win your heart


Mjk98
06/24/2017 at 8:07 am
Reply

I don’t really think TI gives a crap if he did he would be with her furthermore if this article has validity guys don’t want there women half naked all over the internet so who cares about Bernice


Angela Clark
06/24/2017 at 6:53 am
Reply

Tell Bernice to let it go don’t degrade yourself like that. He respect you brought you things and even took you places. He set it up for you to have that kind of respect. He’s got nine kids to look after and care for you can’t turn your back on that. You just made a friend to turn too and so has he. Keep doing your thing and moving forward don’t be a slut it ain’t worth it. You’ve come a long ways don’t fall back be that role model.


Ann
06/24/2017 at 6:45 am
Reply

She needs to move on. Life is too short for this pettiness. Focus on your life. There’s too many men out here to be focused on one. Do you boo.


Me
06/24/2017 at 6:00 am
Reply

She is nuts. Leave that man alone. He has made it plain and simple. I guess she thought her looks would outweigh years of love and devotion huh? Nooooooot. He said it in one of his songs…”Don’t be a groupie keep it moving shawty!”


Kimberly R Babcock
06/24/2017 at 5:37 am
Reply

She needs to stop worrying about TI and take care of her kids. She needs to get a life.


Carolyn Jordan
06/24/2017 at 5:23 am
Reply

She already humiliated her self by sleeping with another woman’s husband. Better get that Bible
Ask our Father for touching something that she new just what she was going too get. Tiny shut that there assistance down because, when God start whipping that a** she gonna no her assistance has not passed pre-order school…





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *