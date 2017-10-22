FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bernice burgos corinne olympios khloe kardashian kim kardashian kristoff st. john blake shelton pink kris jenner selena gomez t.i. kanye west kristen stewart wendy williams jimmy kimmel kelly ripa bill o'reilly josh waring bethenny frankel blac chyna Blake Griffin kirk frost angelina jolie nene leakes
Home » Entertainment

Bernice Burgos Thinks T.I.’s Wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is Not Woman Enough For Him

Mel Walker Posted On 10/22/2017
0
374 Views
0


Bernice Burgos Tameka 'Tiny' Harris T.I.Instagram

Bernice Burgos feels like she is every woman, the complete package, and can handle T.I. better than Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The curvy model is stunning, a business mogul, fashion designer, video vixen, and grandmother-to-be with the fittest and tightest body in the game — and she did it all while being a single mother.

So, it is hard for Burgos to understand why T.I. dumped her and went running back to his wife, Tiny.

Since splitting from his side chick in late spring, the ATL actor has been ignoring Burgos’ phone calls.

T.I. is fully aware that he will land in serious trouble with Tiny if he reaches out to Burgos.

So, while it breaks his heart to learn that he is causing another human being pain and sorrow, he is staying as far away as possible.

A person close to Burgos said: “T.I. has completely ghosted Bernice and she is going crazy. She has texted him a bunch of times but hasn’t heard anything back, and she is beginning to suspect that he may have blocked her. Bernice does not think there’s hope in hell that T.I. and Tiny will make it work and stay together, so she is just biding her time until he comes running back to her.”

The friend said that Burgos knows that Tiny is not woman enough for T.I. and he will come back crawling to her.

The chatty insider added: “Bernice believes that Tiny is not capable of keeping T.I. satisfied and happy, unlike herself, and that he will soon get bored of her again. In the meantime, Bernice laughed her ass off when she saw the huge billboard ad that Tiny bought for T.I.’s birthday—she thinks it was insane, and that it just reeked of desperation.”

The source went on to say: “Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, much as she may pretend otherwise. It is like she is obsessed with him. She is constantly checking his social accounts, as well As Tiny’s. She just can’t quit him. Bernice says that she is never felt like this about any man. From the minute they first met, the was this insanely passionate connection, and that is something you do not give up on.”

Advertisement

Commenters say it unlikely that T.I. will go back to Burgos.

Post Views: 374

Read more about bernice burgos t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Tiny Looks Sultry But Classy In New Photo Shoot On A Grand Piano And It’s All For T.I. – Check Out The Gorgeous Pics!
10/22/2017
Check Out Tiny, Kylie Jenner And More Stars Who Went Revenge Blonde After Emotional Splits
10/22/2017
Tiny Flaunts Flat Stomach In Stunning Bodysuit — Photo Will Give T.I. An Extra Reason To Come Home Early
10/22/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *