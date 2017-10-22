Bernice Burgos Thinks T.I.’s Wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is Not Woman Enough For Him

Bernice Burgos feels like she is every woman, the complete package, and can handle T.I. better than Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The curvy model is stunning, a business mogul, fashion designer, video vixen, and grandmother-to-be with the fittest and tightest body in the game — and she did it all while being a single mother.

So, it is hard for Burgos to understand why T.I. dumped her and went running back to his wife, Tiny.

Since splitting from his side chick in late spring, the ATL actor has been ignoring Burgos’ phone calls.

T.I. is fully aware that he will land in serious trouble with Tiny if he reaches out to Burgos.

So, while it breaks his heart to learn that he is causing another human being pain and sorrow, he is staying as far away as possible.

A person close to Burgos said: “T.I. has completely ghosted Bernice and she is going crazy. She has texted him a bunch of times but hasn’t heard anything back, and she is beginning to suspect that he may have blocked her. Bernice does not think there’s hope in hell that T.I. and Tiny will make it work and stay together, so she is just biding her time until he comes running back to her.”

The friend said that Burgos knows that Tiny is not woman enough for T.I. and he will come back crawling to her.

The chatty insider added: “Bernice believes that Tiny is not capable of keeping T.I. satisfied and happy, unlike herself, and that he will soon get bored of her again. In the meantime, Bernice laughed her ass off when she saw the huge billboard ad that Tiny bought for T.I.’s birthday—she thinks it was insane, and that it just reeked of desperation.”

The source went on to say: “Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, much as she may pretend otherwise. It is like she is obsessed with him. She is constantly checking his social accounts, as well As Tiny’s. She just can’t quit him. Bernice says that she is never felt like this about any man. From the minute they first met, the was this insanely passionate connection, and that is something you do not give up on.”

Commenters say it unlikely that T.I. will go back to Burgos.