Bernice Burgos Thinks She Is Better Suited To Be With T.I. Than Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Because She Is ‘Smarter And Funnier’

Mel Walker Posted On 05/29/2017
Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle Bernice Burgos T.I. Love TriangleOxygen

Bernice Burgos is a woman in love, but she is also tired of living her love life on the low and wants to put her truth out there.

The 37-year-old mother of two had enough of ceding precious digital ground to the estranged wife of the man she loves, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who was able to get sympathy online following the divorce announcement.

The stunning model is seen by many as the bad actor in the T.I. split.

However, the reality of the situation is that no one knows what happened inside the couple.

The “No Mediocre” singer has often alluded to shady moves coming from the mom of six.

For example, he has accused her of getting down and dirty with legendary boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather.

With all these elements in mind, Burgos believes that she is a better fit for the ATL star.

A source in the video vixen’s camp has spoken to the media and stated: “Bernice knows she is a way better fit for Tip than Tiny, she is hotter, funnier, smarter, and way sexier, so she does not get why he is still tiptoeing around.”

Happy Friday! Started my Memorial weekend off right.💪🏾 Ladies own ya shit!😜 #BB #berniceburgos snap: berniceburgos @qui2health

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Despite her show of force on social media, Burgos remains quite insecure about her future with T.I.

So, she constantly needs to remind him that she has other options on the table if he ever decides to dump her.

Our chatty insider added: “She is just getting on with her life. And yeah, if her hanging out and partying with random hot dudes makes Tip jealous, then all the better!”

Moreover, when she hits the clubs for her gigs, she gives the fans the best show possible. This is all part of the big scheme to make the music star jealous.

Her acquaintance explained: “She really loves to rub it in T.I.’s face, get him worked up, and show him what he is missing out on. She is likely not going to see Tip for a while, as he is off on his Hustle Gang tour. Her looking hot with good looking guys all over her. She is trying to play a little hard to get when it comes to Tip, though she totally sucks at it, truth be told.”

There is a lot of theater involved in this love triangle. It is not clear, that anyone will really come up on top, after all, is said and done.

T.I. and Tiny have a long history, and no matter what they keep saying on television, they do not seem to be in a rush to put it all behind.

Miss Burgos will have to do more twerking to accomplish her goal.

