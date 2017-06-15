Bernice Burgos & T.I. – Check Out Their Blowout Fight That Has Her Feeling Like A Side Chick

Things are going sideways for T.I. and his lady Bernice Burgos as she has been sending Chris Brown some exciting videos. Check out just how deep has the pettiness gotten.

T.I. is not happy at all about the way his lady friend and model, Bernice Burgos, has been acting for a while now.

For instance, the bombshell has been sending Chris Brown in secret some pretty sexy videos on the low, according to a source close to her.

The insider admitted that Bernice has been flirting with Christ for quite a while. At first, there were just a few cute messages every now and then, here and there, but now that she is mad at T.I. things got more complicated.

Bernice’s spite seems to stem from the fact that she felt like she was lied and played by the rapper.

The same source claimed that Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is to blame for Bernice being so upset with T.I. despite the fact that she filed for divorce in April.

‘Bernice started hearing rumors that T.I. was still sleeping with Tiny some nights, sharing a bed. She blew them off at first because he swore that was over but then when she pressed him on it, he didn’t deny it. Instead, he got mad at her for trying to control him. She’s pissed because he said that wasn’t going on, that she was more than a side chick and now it’s looking more and more like he just told her what she wanted to hear.’

Regarding the sexy videos that Bernice has been sending to Chris, the same source says that they are pretty spicy.

The insider stated that she started to send him very sexy videos, but it is nothing X-rated because she sure knows better than that.

On the other hand, the videos are more extreme than anything she posted online until now.

Chris just loves the fact that she has got all those sexy females around her.

So she plays that up for him too, and she sends him pictures of them getting very cozy and touchy. She makes it seem like she wants to share. Well, this is really some next-level action for sure.